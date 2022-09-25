ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
New York State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals defeat Jets 27-12 to earn first win of the season

With their backs against the wall, the Cincinnati Bengals got their first win over the New York Jets with a final score of 27-12, staying away from becoming an 0-3 team to start the year. The Bengals did something they usually don’t, which is elect to receive the ball to...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja'Marr Chase reveals what Sauce Gardner told him about Jets' blown coverage

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase had a rather quiet day as his team beat the New York Jets. But quiet for Chase, funnily enough, is six catches and a touchdown. That touchdown raised a ton of eyebrows for anyone who saw it, too. Chase broke open in the endzone as Jets defenders just appeared to go the wrong way, making for an apparently blown coverage.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Ja'marr Chase

Comments / 0

Community Policy