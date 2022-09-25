Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Josh Allen Rips Off Dolphins Helmet; QB Tua Tagovailoa Wobbles: Bills at Dolphins - WATCH
The Miami quarterback was being examined for an injury after leaving the game late in the first half.
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CBS Sports
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Yardbarker
‘Frustrated as hell’: Robert Saleh sounds off after Jets’ Week 3 loss to Bengals
Robert Saleh didn’t sugarcoat his feelings after the New York Jets lost 27-12 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 Sunday. The Jets coach was most angry about his team’s undisciplined play that featured several killer penalties and four turnovers. “It’s frustrating as hell,” Saleh said postgame....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes ballistic following final seconds of loss to Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills were looking to set up a game-winning field goal in a battle against the Miami Dolphins, but time ran off the clock before the ball could be snapped, leaving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mad. Very, very mad. The Dolphins took the 21-14 lead with 10:05 left in...
Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on Miami’s 3-0 start, Tua Tagovailoa and more
Ryan Fitzpatrick was like a lot of people when he heard the Dolphins were hiring Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. He knew very little of the 39-year-old offensive savant who worked his way up the coaching ladder for the past decade. So, he started calling his counterparts around the league to find out about Miami’s new leader.
Yardbarker
Bengals defeat Jets 27-12 to earn first win of the season
With their backs against the wall, the Cincinnati Bengals got their first win over the New York Jets with a final score of 27-12, staying away from becoming an 0-3 team to start the year. The Bengals did something they usually don’t, which is elect to receive the ball to...
Ja'Marr Chase reveals what Sauce Gardner told him about Jets' blown coverage
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase had a rather quiet day as his team beat the New York Jets. But quiet for Chase, funnily enough, is six catches and a touchdown. That touchdown raised a ton of eyebrows for anyone who saw it, too. Chase broke open in the endzone as Jets defenders just appeared to go the wrong way, making for an apparently blown coverage.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ja'Marr Chase says Sauce Gardner told him Jets got lost on a switch on touchdown
One of the key moments of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals for the Jets was the wide-open touchdown allowed to Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase early in the third quarter. On the play, there seemed to be some miscommunication between Sauce Gardner, Quincy Williams and Lamarcus Joyner as to who had the flat and whether Gardner had safety help.
DJ Reader Sounds Optimistic About Status After Suffering Knee Injury in Bengals' Win Over Jets
Cincinnati beat New York 27-12 on Sunday
Comments / 0