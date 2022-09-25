ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

ClutchPoints

4 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for win over Commanders

With a win over the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0. They’re the lone 3-0 team in the NFC right now after watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drop a last-second stunner to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and are just one of three undefeated teams overall alongside the New York Giants, who play on Monday, and the Miami Dolphins who, funny enough, are quarterbacked by Jalen Hurts’ former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.
Yardbarker

Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders

Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
The Independent

Four football players shot and injured near Philadelphia high school

Four football players were injured after a shooting took place near a Philadelphia high school, according to officials.Police say that the violence broke out close to the city’s Roxborough High School at around 4.30pm ET on Tuesday.Three victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, and a fourth victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, reported NBC Philadelphia.Investigators believe that all four victims were football players, but have not said if they attended the school, according to WVPI.Police are continuing to investigate the incident and no arrests have yet been made.The incident comes the day after 21-year-old Tahmir Jones died in the city after being shot 21 times in broad daylight. Read More Russia school shooting: Izhevsk’s governor confirms children among victims of gunmanAbscam figure sent back to prison in ballot stuffing caseSuit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe
Carson Wentz
NBC Sports

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 inactives

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders will have one of their most important defensive players on the field this Sunday for the club's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Third-year safety Kam Curl, who missed Washington's first two games in 2022 with a thumb injury, was taken off the...
