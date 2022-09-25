Read full article on original website
Social media ripping Carson Wentz in both Philly and DC after awful first half vs. Eagles
Wentz was sacked six times by the Philly defense, including two strip sacks - one of which was recovered by the Eagles - and the Commanders had just 50 yards of offense at the half.
Who's Commanders Carson Wentz Blaming for Washington Allowing 9 Sacks to Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.
Eagles vs. Commanders: Wentz Sacked Nine Times in Blowout Loss
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faces his former team for the first time as the leader of the Washington Commanders. Are we in store for an NFC East upset as the Eagles put their undefeated record on the line?
Watch: Nick Sirianni arrives for Eagles vs. Commanders wearing a Mike Quick jersey
Philadelphia vs. Washington is one of the NFC’s and NFL’s most heated rivalries, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to pay homage by turning back the clock. As Philadelphia arrived at FedEx Field for their Week 3 matchup against their division rival Commanders, Sirianni arrived in a vintage Mike Quick No. 82 jersey.
4 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for win over Commanders
With a win over the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0. They’re the lone 3-0 team in the NFC right now after watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drop a last-second stunner to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and are just one of three undefeated teams overall alongside the New York Giants, who play on Monday, and the Miami Dolphins who, funny enough, are quarterbacked by Jalen Hurts’ former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.
Fletcher Cox Set Early Tone for Eagles' Sack Attack of Carson Wentz
LANDOVER, Md. – Fletcher Cox dusted off the worm early. The first quarter was barely halfway over when he found Carson Wentz a sitting duck in the pocket. He shared a sack on the Commanders’ first possession with Josh Sweat. Later in the first quarter, he got one...
Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders
Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
Four football players shot and injured near Philadelphia high school
Four football players were injured after a shooting took place near a Philadelphia high school, according to officials.Police say that the violence broke out close to the city’s Roxborough High School at around 4.30pm ET on Tuesday.Three victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, and a fourth victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, reported NBC Philadelphia.Investigators believe that all four victims were football players, but have not said if they attended the school, according to WVPI.Police are continuing to investigate the incident and no arrests have yet been made.The incident comes the day after 21-year-old Tahmir Jones died in the city after being shot 21 times in broad daylight. Read More Russia school shooting: Izhevsk’s governor confirms children among victims of gunmanAbscam figure sent back to prison in ballot stuffing caseSuit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 inactives
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders will have one of their most important defensive players on the field this Sunday for the club's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Third-year safety Kam Curl, who missed Washington's first two games in 2022 with a thumb injury, was taken off the...
Brandon Graham: Eagles were prepared for Carson Wentz to hold onto the ball too long
Holding onto the ball for too long is a problem that has plagued Carson Wentz much of his career. Brandon Graham told “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team” that the Eagles were waiting to see if that issue was corrected.
Jaguars' Doug Pederson isn't sure what reception he'll get from Eagles fans
Doug Pederson was the head coach of the only Philadelphia Eagles team to win a Super Bowl. His tenure with the team ended with a 42-37-1 regular season record and it reportedly ended because of disagreements with ownership over the construction of his coaching staff. There isn’t much reason to...
