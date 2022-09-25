Four football players were injured after a shooting took place near a Philadelphia high school, according to officials.Police say that the violence broke out close to the city’s Roxborough High School at around 4.30pm ET on Tuesday.Three victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, and a fourth victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, reported NBC Philadelphia.Investigators believe that all four victims were football players, but have not said if they attended the school, according to WVPI.Police are continuing to investigate the incident and no arrests have yet been made.The incident comes the day after 21-year-old Tahmir Jones died in the city after being shot 21 times in broad daylight. Read More Russia school shooting: Izhevsk’s governor confirms children among victims of gunmanAbscam figure sent back to prison in ballot stuffing caseSuit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO