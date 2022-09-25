Read full article on original website
Related
Saints’ Jameis Winston set to follow in Alvin Kamara’s footsteps for Week 3 vs. Panthers
It was reported late Saturday night that New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara would be back in action for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. It looks like quarterback Jameis Winston will be following suit. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says Winston, who’s questionable with back and ankle injuries,...
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers prediction, SGP, odds Sun. 9/25: Panthers look for a win
In Week 3 NFL action, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) and the Carolina Panthers (0-2) will square off on Sunday. At 1 p.m. ET at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. JohnnyCovers is back with a +600 same-game parlay for this NFC South clash. Looking for the latest odds...
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3
The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
Saints at Panthers: Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down
Here are a few of the lone encouraging signs, and several concerning traits, from the Saints week three loss in Carolina.
Saints Sunday Morning Injury Updates Vs. Panthers | Week 3
An injury update on New Orleans Saints players hours before their Week 3 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers' Week 3 win over Saints
How did the Carolina Panthers pan out for Pro Football Focus in their first win of the 2022 season?. Here are the best and worst overall grades from the 22-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Best of the offense. 1. WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: 95.0. 2. RB Christian McCaffrey:...
NBC Sports
Panthers cut Arron Mosby
The Panthers opened a roster spot Monday afternoon. They waived rookie linebacker Arron Mosby. The team signed him from the practice squad last week but made him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Saints. The undrafted rookie from Fresno State spent the summer in the Panthers’ training camp.
NFL・
Comments / 0