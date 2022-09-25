ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3

The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Panthers cut Arron Mosby

The Panthers opened a roster spot Monday afternoon. They waived rookie linebacker Arron Mosby. The team signed him from the practice squad last week but made him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Saints. The undrafted rookie from Fresno State spent the summer in the Panthers’ training camp.
