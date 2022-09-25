Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Autopsy results released on Greenville County child found dead in plastic bin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — More than two months after her death, autopsy results were released Tuesday for the 4-year-old Greenville County girl who authorities say was suffocated by her half-brother. Joanna J. Lockaby's body was found on July 19 behind a home on Chevy Chase Boulevard in Pelzer after...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide. EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. The coroner said paramedics...
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
FOX Carolina
Deputies say missing teen found safe in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a runaway teenager has been found and is safe. Deputies say 14-year-old Makyla Ann Sweeney was located on Monday.
WYFF4.com
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
Pacolet residents unite in prayer amid search for new police officers
Pacolet residents and elected leaders came together Sunday in prayer, following mass resignation within the police department.
WYFF4.com
One dead and two hit in Greenville parking lot shooting, according to authorities
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a Greenville County parking lot shooting, according to Lt. Ryan Flood. Flood said the three suspects — Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 26, Felton Davon Smith, 31, and Steven Huntley Currie, 27 — went to World Cup Billiards on Friday on White Horse Road and spotted the victim Treveion Anderson, 23.
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
FOX Carolina
“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Belton
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Karma Ellenburg was last seen in Belton off of Highway 252. If anyone has information about her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office or send an anonymous tip to www.p3tips.com.
FOX Carolina
Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School. Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning. According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
wspa.com
Police: Person wanted for financial fraud in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for a person suspected of committing financial fraud. The police department said the individual in the following photos is wanted for taking a victim’s financial information and using it at several businesses in Greenville. The suspect is believed...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County deputies investigating early morning shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a shooting early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were called to Matthew's Entertainment on Augusta Road about 5:15 a.m. They say when they arrived, they learned one gunshot victim had been taken to the hospital....
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
wspa.com
Train strikes truck, shuts down Spartanburg Co. road
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A train hit a truck on the tracks in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Emergency Management said. SCEM said the collision happened on Nazareth Church Road and no one was injured in the incident. Some fluids, such as hydraulic fluid, were spilled. CSX,...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
thejournalonline.com
ACSO investigates stabbing incident – Hwy. 86
Anderson County Deputies responded to a reported active shooter Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 86 and I-85. When deputies arrived they found one individual who had apparently been stabbed. Medshore and several QRV’s also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating after altercation leads to shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
FOX Carolina
Court order reveals what prosecutors believe is on murder suspect’s phone
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A court order compelling Zachary Hughes, a suspect charged with murder in Greenville County, to disclose his iPhone passcode revealed new details about what prosecutors believe is on the phone. After a hearing on Sept. 1, a judge agreed with the state to compel Hughes...
