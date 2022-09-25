SOUTH BEND, Ind. – In soccer, some days the goals fall and some days they don’t. On Sunday for No. 17 Notre Dame (8-2-0, 1-2-0) it was unfortunately the latter, dropping a 3-1 decision to Pitt (10-1-0, 3-0-0) at home. It marked the first loss inside Alumni Stadium this season (6-1-0). Trailing 1-0 at the half, Ellie Ospeck hit an equalizer midway through the second half, but the Panthers responded with two more goals in a 10-minute span to escape with the victory.

