ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

Match 8 Preview: Kalamazoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish continue their homestand with a non-conference matchup against Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Alumni Stadium. The match will be streamed on ACCNX via WatchESPN. NOTRE DAME vs. KALAMAZOO. Location: South Bend, Indiana | Alumni Stadium. Live Stream: ACCNX.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

#17 Irish Drop First Match at Home in 3-1 Defeat to Pitt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – In soccer, some days the goals fall and some days they don’t. On Sunday for No. 17 Notre Dame (8-2-0, 1-2-0) it was unfortunately the latter, dropping a 3-1 decision to Pitt (10-1-0, 3-0-0) at home. It marked the first loss inside Alumni Stadium this season (6-1-0). Trailing 1-0 at the half, Ellie Ospeck hit an equalizer midway through the second half, but the Panthers responded with two more goals in a 10-minute span to escape with the victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Offense Dominates At North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Notre Dame football team earned a 45-32 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in Kenan Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. After going scoreless on its first two drives, the Irish offense exploded to score on seven of its next eighth possessions to earn the victory. The Irish improve to 2-2 on the season, while handing North Carolina its first loss this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy