2news.com
Local Teen Wins First Place In E-Kart Championship
A 14-year-old from Reno took first place in the American E-Kart Championship in Florida. 14-year-old Austin Partelow currently ranks second place in a national indoor go-kart race in Florida.
2news.com
Dutch Bros and its customers raise more than $1.1M for youth organizations
On Friday, Sept. 16, across all of its more than 600 shops, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised more than $1.1 million for youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs. Funds raised at shops in Reno will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of...
KOLO TV Reno
Pain Awareness Month: Managing chronic pain
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Pain Awareness Month is observed in September every year and aims to make the public aware of how prevalent general pain is and educate them on how to deal with pain. Dr. Ali Nairizi stopped by Morning Break to talk about the devastating consequences on function, quality...
2news.com
City of Reno celebrates National Service Dog Month with 'Dine with a Service Dog'
In celebration of National Service Dog Month, the City of Reno invited the community to Dine with a Service Dog on Monday, September 26 from 5-8 p.m. The Reno Police Department (RPD) facility dog, Winter, and her handler, Lieutenant Michael Browett, were joined by other Canine Companion service dogs and their handlers.
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
2news.com
Reward Increased to $5,000 for Information on Anna Scott's Death
Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information in hopes someone can help solve Anna Scott's death. The 23-year-old mother's body was found inside a burnt car on I-580 south on the Galena Creek Bridge on February 3, 2022. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
tahoequarterly.com
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
Country-themed restaurant Cracker Barrel breaks ground on west Reno location
Country-style restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has broken ground on its long-awaited Reno location. The restaurant at 935 West Fifth St. is slated to open sometime next spring. The 10,000-square-foot building will accommodate over 160 guests, according...
lawnandlandscape.com
Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center
Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
Behind the scenes of video where Mayor Schieve dunked in Truckee River | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here’s a roundup of my latest local government and political stories, plus a look behind the scenes at Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s new video where she dunks herself in the Truckee River to call...
2news.com
Options Veterinary Care Nonprofit Clinic Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A new nonprofit veterinary clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration in Reno Tuesday morning. Options Veterinary Care is Northern Nevada’s first and only nonprofit clinic, and thanks to community support, Options has helped thousands of dogs and cats in need. Options provides needed veterinary care to pets...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Sunday. The crash happened in the southbound lane of I-580 near Carson City Washoe County line at around 1 a.m. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries during the crash. He was...
mynews4.com
Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
2 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The crash happened on the southbound I-580 on-ramp at Neil Road at around 6:12 p.m. The officials stated that a pickup truck and a Subaru were involved in the collision. The driver of the Subaru and the passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries following the crash. The driver of the truck had no injuries.
2news.com
2022 Street Vibrations Fall Rally
Street Vibrations Fall Rally, the official start to the riding season, roared into downtown Reno, for a week-end of all things motorcycle and non-stop FREE entertainment for the whole family. Street Vibrations Fall Rally is a four-day party that is free to the public. Most Street Vibrations Fall Rally event...
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
mynews4.com
Multiple agencies knock down multi-family house fire in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple agencies knocked down a multi-family house fire in North Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:07 p.m., the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) responded to a structure fire at 647 Village Blvd., in Incline Village. NLTFPD says...
2news.com
Ground breaks on new Cracker Barrel Restaurant at Keystone Commons
A Tennessee based company broke ground Monday on the 10,000 square-foot lot near Keystone Avenue in Reno. This will be the chain's third location in Nevada on West Fifth Street in the Keystone Commons. The restaurant will open next spring, 2023, and they plan on hiring about 200 full and...
2news.com
15 Tons of Trash Removed During Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Annual Cleanup
Saturday morning over 580 volunteers participated in Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Truckee River Cleanup. Volunteers removed 15 tons of trash and hazardous waste from 21 different sites along the Truckee River, including Bicentennial Park and West Street Plaza in Reno. Included in the trash removed was one shopping cart,...
