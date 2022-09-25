Read full article on original website
Katryna Gaither set to join Notre Dame Ring of Honor
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — An 18th banner will find its place in Purcell Pavilion this fall, as Karen and Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey announced Monday that former Irish star Katryna Gaither will be inducted into the Notre Dame Ring of Honor. A ceremony will be held prior to the Nov. 20 contest against Ball State.
Irish Finish Fifth in Inverness Intercollegiate
TOLEDO, Ohio – Notre Dame men’s golf tied for fifth in the 2022 Inverness Intercollegiate as the Irish competed Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the tournament hosted by Toledo at the Inverness Golf Club. The Irish finished the tournament shooting a 873 (+21), with their...
Match 8 Preview: Kalamazoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish continue their homestand with a non-conference matchup against Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Alumni Stadium. The match will be streamed on ACCNX via WatchESPN. NOTRE DAME vs. KALAMAZOO. Location: South Bend, Indiana | Alumni Stadium. Live Stream: ACCNX.
Irish Fall in a Close Five Set Match to Miami
Miami, Fla. – The Fighting Irish fell to the Miami Hurricanes in a close five-set match on Sunday, Sept. 25 as Notre Dame dropped to 5-7 on the year. The Irish fell in the first two sets, but with an impressive effort, they took the Hurricanes down to wire in an exciting five setter (13-25, 12-25, 25-20, 28-26, 13-15) in Miami.
