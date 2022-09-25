Multi-million dollar car auction features more than 1,000 cars, memorabilia

Read full article on original website
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
This vehicle is the perfect embodiment of 1950s performance and style. Classic luxury automobiles are some of the most sought-after vehicles on the automotive market today for Myriad reasons. Some people enjoy the comfort, but they seem to provide while retaining everything that makes older cars cool. Others focus on the value; as these cars decrease, their desirability increases and the vehicle has become even more challenging to find. Either way, most of us can agree that some of the most excellent cars to ever wear the description of the luxury vehicle came out of the 1950s. This particular automobile is a perfect example of precisely what car people were looking for in 1954 when considering a Cunningham sports car. So what exactly makes this car stand out to potential Automotive buyers?
Your chances of scoring a Bugatti from the automaker may have just gotten a little better. The French marque has just announced the launch of its Certified Program, through which you can buy pre-owned Veyrons and Chirons. And, in case you are anxious about buying a hypercar that isn’t brand new, both models come with a warranty that will be honored anywhere in the world. As anyone who’s familiar with the automobile auction markets knows, pre-owned Bugattis aren’t exactly hard to find. But the brand’s hypercars are incredibly complex machines and keeping them in working order is not cheap (although not quite...
All good things come to an end. After building 11,465 units, Lamborghini is done assembling the Aventador. The final car is an Ultimae Roadster with a special shade of blue from the brand's Ad Personam customization division. It's going to a buyer in Switzerland. Technically, this is the second time...
Ask any automotive enthusiast what era defines the supercar best, and you'll get 20 different answers. Our theory is that it's a generational thing. The automotive aficionados who now have enough money to spend on ultra-expensive supercars experienced their formative years during the 1980s and 1990s. They've now been part of the workforce for 15 to 20 years and finally have the cash to splurge. Will they buy a brand-new Ferrari 296? Sure. Will they also spend an additional $3 million to have the real-life version of the Ferrari F40 they could only afford in poster format back in the day? Heck, yes.
