NORMAN, Okla. – Florida State freshman Lottie Woad is in a tie for fifth place in the individual standings, and the Seminole Women’s Golf Team is in first place in the team standings with one round remaining to be played in the Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Club. The Seminoles increased their lead from one stroke to six strokes in round two, and enter the final round of the event with a six stroke lead over Oklahoma and a seven stroke lead over Houston, who are in second and third places, respectively, in the team standings.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO