seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced
Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
seminoles.com
M. Basketball: 7:15 Game Time Set Against Purdue in Challenge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State will play host to Purdue in the 2022 ACC / Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:15. The game will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU as game times were were released by ESPN. The 24th annual event, which consists of...
seminoles.com
W. Golf: Schooner Fall Classic Champions
NORMAN, Okla. – Florida State won the championship of the Ninth Annual Schooner Fall Classic with a three-stroke victory over TCU as play in the event at the Belmar Golf Club Came to a close. The Seminoles took the lead in the first round and held it for most of the remainder of the event to win the Schooner Fall Classic for the second time. Florida State also won the event in 2016.
seminoles.com
Seminoles in First Place at Folds of Honor Collegiate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – No. 14 Florida State Men’s Golf finished the first round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate as the only team under par, shooting 1-under on a cold and windy day at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich. “I saw some toughness,” FSU Head...
seminoles.com
Statement from Michael Alford Regarding Saturday’s Football Game
Below is a statement from FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford regarding Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. football game against Wake Forest. “Nothing has changed right now in terms of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for our football game with Wake Forest on Saturday. We are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials as well as the administration at Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference. As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority.”
seminoles.com
W. Golf: First Place Lead Extended At Schooner Fall Classic
NORMAN, Okla. – Florida State freshman Lottie Woad is in a tie for fifth place in the individual standings, and the Seminole Women’s Golf Team is in first place in the team standings with one round remaining to be played in the Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Club. The Seminoles increased their lead from one stroke to six strokes in round two, and enter the final round of the event with a six stroke lead over Oklahoma and a seven stroke lead over Houston, who are in second and third places, respectively, in the team standings.
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
backingthepack.com
ESPN College GameDay to feature NC State and some other school in South Carolina
After years of waiting and speculating when it might happen, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Clemson, SC to feature a football match with NC State. People with “sauces” were throwing around rumors late last night that this was a done deal, and it seems like those were correct.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
High school football games impacted by Hurricane Ian
Several local high school football games have been changed from their Friday schedule due to expected severe weather from Hurricane Ian.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
South Carolina lottery winner has plans to share the wealth
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she was merely accompanying a friend who was buying a lottery ticket when she ended up being the real winner on a scratch-off she decided to buy. The friend was going to the Garden Spot at 1913 Cedar Lane Road in...
FOX Carolina
“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
FOX Carolina
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet advances to Top 5
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rescued raccoon from South Carolina is vying for the title of America’s Favorite Pet - and a prize to help the nonprofit he represents. Wildlife Rehab of Greenville rescued Tico as a baby after the raccoon was hit by a car. Due to...
1 dead, 3 hurt in South Carolina crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
WYFF4.com
Missing South Carolina teen found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
Overturned concrete truck blocks lanes on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Traffic was delayed Monday afternoon after a concrete truck overturned on I-85 in Spartanburg County.
