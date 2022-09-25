ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market

The average bear market lasts just around nine months. The Federal Reserve said interest rates would continue to rise, indicating more headwinds for the stock market. Cyclical stocks and growth stocks should experience a rebound when market sentiment improves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Sonoco Products Company#Stock#Sales Representatives#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Credicorp Ltd
Benzinga

3 Retail REITs With The Highest Upside According To Analysts

When you get a 1-2 punch of inflation and recessionary fears as we’ve had in 2022, investors begin to lose faith in the ability of shopping centers and regional malls to thrive under adverse conditions. As a result, the prices of retail stocks have been hit hard in recent months. Analysts have been forced to lower their target prices, yet their upside targets from current levels remain high. Here are three retail REITs that analysts have recently cited as having the highest potential upside:
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock

Despite going public way back in 1985, Autodesk has been growing sales and earnings at double-digit rates. Autodesk CFO says underlying business momentum is offsetting foreign exchange headwinds, with mid-point guidance unchanged. Analysts’ consensus rating on the stock is a “moderate buy”. Shares of design software maker Autodesk...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

These Are 10 Asset Management Companies With A High Payout Ratio

Payout ratio isn’t among the top of the list for most investors when they analyze a stock for investment, but it is an important indicator of what stage of business a company is in. A company with a low payout ratio is generally seen as reinvesting more money back...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good For Income Portfolios

The price action in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shed 7% in the wake of the Q4 earnings report but income investors should be cheering the news. Campbell Soup Company is a high-yielding value among consumer staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) stocks, a buy-and-hold name for income investors, and it just went on sale. Yes, the Q4 results were only as-expected and the guidance was tepid, but neither is worth a high-single-digit decline in share prices, especially with risk-off names back in favor. The decline is driven more by the CEO commentary than anything else and even it is not as bad as it may sound. The company says inflationary pressures are still a risk but growth is still expected on the top and bottom lines and there is an opening for outperformance as well.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy