Greenville, NC

ECU soccer loses 2-0 in their last non-conference game of the season

The East Carolina University soccer team (7-3-1, 2-0, American Athletic Conference) was shutout 2-0 against the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) (4-4-1, 1-0 Southern Conference) at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. This was the Pirates Club Sport day in which an...
GREENVILLE, NC
Jordan Vick commits to East Carolina

4 star guard Jordan Vick has committed to East Carolina. The 5-11, 160 pound Vick, from Southern Nash High School in Bailey NC, chose East Carolina over Florida, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest. He is rated the No. 20 guard in the 2024 class and No. 117 overall. September...
GREENVILLE, NC
ECU makes preparations for Hurricane Ian

An East Carolina University alert email was sent out on Sept. 27 to announce that officials on campus are tracking the progression of Hurricane Ian. The alert stated that the National Weather Service encourages continuous monitoring of local weather forecasts as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 before it touches down in Florida.
GREENVILLE, NC
UNC Football: Ty Adams Flips Commitment to North Carolina

The UNC Football received a commitment from three-star defensive back Ty Adams, who decided to flip his original commitment from East Carolina. Ty Adams made his official visit to North Carolina this weekend. By Sunday night, Adams switched his previous commitment to East Carolina to Mack Brown’s Tar Heels. This gives coach Brown his 19th commitment for the class of 2023.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
First ever Mac “Bear” Hodges Musical Festival held in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Honoring and remembering a beloved champion of Washington was the goal of the first Annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Musical Festival on Saturday. In Washington’s Harbor District, friends, families, and local supporters gathered to raise money for a statue of the late mayor. Pitt, Wilson fairs continue, Chowan, Wayne fairs next week […]
WASHINGTON, NC
Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
HAVELOCK, NC
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For all the talk about how it’s been a slow hurricane season, we’re not seeing that anymore. The Atlantic Ocean currently has five systems churning, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Gaston, which formed earlier this week, is out in the Azores and is closer to Europe than anywhere […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Two teens stabbed at Pitt County Fair, second incident since 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair on Saturday. In a media release, officials said they responded at 8:16 p.m. to the Pitt County Fairgrounds to a report of someone stabbed. Officials said two teens, ages 19 and 17, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
Update on Tropical Storm Ian

From Chris Newkirk, Beaufort County Emergency Services. The latest forecast update continues to trend towards a more northern track, with the center of Ian making landfall along the Florida panhandle, and moving north across central Georgia, and western South and North Carolina. Generally speaking, this latest update and track is currently forecasted to bring the following conditions to our area between late Thursday night and Monday morning.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Two women charged in Carteret County home break-in

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women from Havelock have been arrested and charged in a breaking and entering of a home and larceny that was reported. The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department received the call of the break-in on Saturday and were quickly able to identify the suspects and recover the majority of […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Portion of heavily traveled Greenville street closed for construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of a popular street in Greenville is closing today and will be closed for almost two weeks for utility work. Officials say a portion of Cotanche Street in Uptown Greenville will close Tuesday to allow for utility work. The work is related to the upcoming construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport expansion begins

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is starting a major terminal expansion project, it’s a part of the multi-faceted master plan designed for the airport’s long-term functionality. Airport officials say the project will increase the size of the facility by about 20%. The project will...
NEW BERN, NC

