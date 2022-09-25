Read full article on original website
Prius Sends Deer Flying Through The Air In Wild Highway Crash Video
“Did you hear about the Prius that hit a deer? The car was totaled but the deer walked away without a scratch.”. I swear my buddies and I told that joke hundreds of times in high school, but it looks like I have to eat some crow…. A dashcam video...
Wreckage Found of Floatplane Crash That Killed 10 in Washington State
The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington recently has been located on the seafloor, hundreds of feet from the surface. This discovery was made using sonar technology. The deep waters and constant motion of the tides within the sound have hidden the wreckage from those searching for the...
Midair Plane Crash Leaves 3 Dead in Colorado
The two aircrafts were identified as a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos Three people are reportedly dead after two planes collided in Colorado on Saturday, KUSA first reported. The accident was first reported at 8:54 a.m. on Saturday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office told the outlet. The aircrafts were later identified as a Cessna 172 by the Federal Aviation Administration and as a Sonex Xenos by the National Transportation Safety Board, per CNN and KUSA. According to the authorities, the planes were located apart from each other. The first aircraft was found in...
Massive sinkholes swallow several people
A mother and daughter remain missing in Guatemala after a pair of massive sinkholes opened up suddenly on Saturday in Villa Nueva, a town near the nation’s capital.
