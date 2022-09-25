The two aircrafts were identified as a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos Three people are reportedly dead after two planes collided in Colorado on Saturday, KUSA first reported. The accident was first reported at 8:54 a.m. on Saturday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office told the outlet. The aircrafts were later identified as a Cessna 172 by the Federal Aviation Administration and as a Sonex Xenos by the National Transportation Safety Board, per CNN and KUSA. According to the authorities, the planes were located apart from each other. The first aircraft was found in...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO