Read full article on original website
Related
Pac-12 Power Rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot after USC struggles to put away Beavers
It was nearly a disastrous week for the Pac-12 conference, but the top teams prevailed, keeping the chances for a College Football Playoff berth alive and well. The marquee game of the weekend was between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers. It certainly lived up to the billing. Lincoln Riley’s squad needed a late score to secure the 3-point win over a dangerous Beavers squad that will likely find a way into the top 25 this week. Will USC see its ranking fall after struggling to put away the Beavers? Up north, the No. 18 Oregon Ducks avoided...
Oklahoma’s playoff dreams crushed by Kansas State upset: Best memes, reactions
Kansas State has made Oklahoma’s life miserable in the past. They did it again in Week 4 with a huge upset of the Sooners. Anyone who has watched recent matchups between Kansas State and Oklahoma knew the 2022 edition of that series could be a juicy one. The Wildcats always seem to play the Sooners tough.
247Sports
Hawaii's troubles further amplified by 45-26 loss at NMSU
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors fell to 1-4 on Saturday, and while it was the team’s closest loss of the season it might have been the most worrisome performance yet. An 0-3 start was probable with Hawaii’s 2022 schedule, even if losses of 63-10 to usual SEC cellar dweller Vanderbilt and 63-10 to usual Conference USA contender Western Kentucky 49-17 were by larger margins than expected. UH actually covered the spread in a 56-10 loss at No. 4 Michigan. And then the Rainbow Warriors took care of business with a 24-14 win over FCS visitor Duquesne.
Big upsets lead to a wild first weekend of Big 12 play
The Big 12 schedule gave us some big upsets and lots of entertainment this week.
Comments / 0