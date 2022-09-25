NORFOLK, Va. – Xavier Black was born and raised in rural Fishersville, Virginia, a village just south of Staunton, where hard work is not only appreciated, it's expected. The major vocations in that part of Augusta County are farming and logging, and blue-collar values are learned at a young age. Xavier began working in his uncle's sawmill when he was 14 and Sean Black didn't cut his nephew any slack.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO