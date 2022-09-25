Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State ParkTravel MavenVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina Andras
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
odusports.com
Game Five Preview: Old Dominion vs. Liberty
NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football hosts Liberty in its final nonconference game of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.. The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Old Dominion (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) vs. Liberty (3-1 Independent) Date Saturday, Oct. 1 • 6...
odusports.com
Minium: Xavier Black Learned He Earned a Scholarship Minutes After ODU's Victory Saturday
NORFOLK, Va. – Xavier Black was born and raised in rural Fishersville, Virginia, a village just south of Staunton, where hard work is not only appreciated, it's expected. The major vocations in that part of Augusta County are farming and logging, and blue-collar values are learned at a young age. Xavier began working in his uncle's sawmill when he was 14 and Sean Black didn't cut his nephew any slack.
odusports.com
Men's Tennis Starts With Strong Showing At Princeton
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's tennis team opened its fall schedule this past weekend at the Princeton Invitational and came away with a strong performance in the three-day mock-dual event. Old Dominion faced off with teams from Michigan State, Tulsa, LSU along with host Princeton. and came...
odusports.com
Late Tally Stops Women's Soccer In Sun Belt Home Opener
NORFOLK, Va. – Visiting Georgia Southern scored off a header by Elis Nemtsov with just under seven minutes left as the Eagles defeated Old Dominion 1-0 on a warm Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex. The first half saw Old Dominion with opportunities to put themselves ahead, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
odusports.com
Monarchs Post Runner-Up Finish at Lady Paladin Invitational
GREENVILLE, S.C. – For the second time in as many tournaments, Old Dominion women's golf is returning to Norfolk with a trophy in hand as the Monarchs finished second at the Lady Paladin Invitational on Sunday. Furman hosted the three-day tournament at the Furman University Golf Course in Greenville, South Carolina.
Comments / 0