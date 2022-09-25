ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Game Five Preview: Old Dominion vs. Liberty

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football hosts Liberty in its final nonconference game of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.. The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Old Dominion (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) vs. Liberty (3-1 Independent) Date Saturday, Oct. 1 • 6...
Minium: Xavier Black Learned He Earned a Scholarship Minutes After ODU's Victory Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. – Xavier Black was born and raised in rural Fishersville, Virginia, a village just south of Staunton, where hard work is not only appreciated, it's expected. The major vocations in that part of Augusta County are farming and logging, and blue-collar values are learned at a young age. Xavier began working in his uncle's sawmill when he was 14 and Sean Black didn't cut his nephew any slack.
Men's Tennis Starts With Strong Showing At Princeton

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's tennis team opened its fall schedule this past weekend at the Princeton Invitational and came away with a strong performance in the three-day mock-dual event. Old Dominion faced off with teams from Michigan State, Tulsa, LSU along with host Princeton. and came...
Late Tally Stops Women's Soccer In Sun Belt Home Opener

NORFOLK, Va. – Visiting Georgia Southern scored off a header by Elis Nemtsov with just under seven minutes left as the Eagles defeated Old Dominion 1-0 on a warm Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex. The first half saw Old Dominion with opportunities to put themselves ahead, but...
Monarchs Post Runner-Up Finish at Lady Paladin Invitational

GREENVILLE, S.C. – For the second time in as many tournaments, Old Dominion women's golf is returning to Norfolk with a trophy in hand as the Monarchs finished second at the Lady Paladin Invitational on Sunday. Furman hosted the three-day tournament at the Furman University Golf Course in Greenville, South Carolina.
