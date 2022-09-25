Giannis Antetokounmpo: Stephen Curry is the best player in the world

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lance Allan: Giannis says “am I one of the best players in the world? Yes. But am I the best in the world? No. That’s the player that takes his team to the finish line. That’s Steph Curry. Until next year.” #Bucks

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

ESPN story: Stephen Curry says he called commissioner Adam Silver about Robert Sarver discipline espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:27 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steph Curry insists he’s ‘still getting better’ after Giannis tabs Warriors star as world’s best player mercurynews.com/2022/09/25/ste…9:22 PM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game in Europe is way harder than the game in the NBA.” pic.twitter.com/ge25T8ylVv7:10 PM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on playing in the EuroBasket with Greece this summer:

“It was the first time that I saw people were engaged. Basketball came back to Greece.” pic.twitter.com/1hg9wgfC5Q7:03 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry: “The championship glow is real. Obviously, you enjoy the offseason and know all the work you’ve put in over the course of your career and especially the last three years to get back there. It was meaningful, and you embrace it and appreciate it.” – 6:12 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Regarding Warriors teammates facing contract decisions (primarily Draymond, Poole, Wiggins), Curry says he ‘absolutely’ would like to see things buttoned up. – 6:09 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Stephen Curry on the Robert Sarver situation with the Phoenix Suns: ‘The outcome was what it should have been.’

Says he discussed the subject with NBA commissioner Adam Silver before Sarver decided to put the team up for sale. – 6:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I think the outcome is exactly should’ve happened.” Steph Curry when asked about Robert Sarver, who is looking to sell #Suns.

Said he talked to Commissioner Adam Silver

Applauded Chris Paul, LeBron James and Draymond Green for ‘using their platform” to speak on investigation – 6:06 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s compliment:

“I always say the same thing. When you’re facing the champions, that’s part of the nature of the league… I was thinking the same thing about him last year coming off their run, so I appreciate the compliment.” – 6:05 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steph Curry said they all assumed last season would be Andre Iguodala’s last. “It was a great podcast to listen to that Andre’s coming back.” – 6:03 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steph Curry doesn’t like the narrative that Andre Iguodala is only returning to be a mentor: “He’s not coming back if he doesn’t think he can play and contribute… He’s not here to be a coach first, player second.” – 6:03 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Stephen Curry on the return of Andre Iguodala: ‘He’s not here to be a coach first, player second.’ – 6:03 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

In response to Giannis saying Stephen Curry is the best player in the world, Curry said he was saying the same thing about Giannis after the Bucks’ championship win. – 5:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry on Giannis calling him the best player in the world

“I was thinking the same thing about him last year (coming off a title)” pic.twitter.com/ZWxfS1213z5:58 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him the best player in the world: pic.twitter.com/zJDACxHi685:58 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about how he felt watching the Warriors’ championship parade & described why in the NBA, the game is easier than in Europe.

“The NBA spoiled me a little bit. When you go overseas, it’s not the same.” 🤔

basketnews.com/news-178440-gi…5:55 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steph Curry said he’s feeling fresh, prime and ready to go. “Feels like in my head I’m still getting better.” – 5:54 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is the best player in the world nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/25/gia…5:25 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is best player in the world: ‘The guy who wins is the best’

cbssports.com/nba/news/giann…5:23 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Giannis Antetokounmpo names Steph Curry as the best player in the world (and he explains why)

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…5:19 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Giannis: “I believe that the best player in the world is Steph Curry.” pic.twitter.com/M3UDQ2Pn0k4:52 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Giannis on being called the best player in the NBA: “No. I think the best player in the world is the last man standing… I believe the best player is Steph Curry” pic.twitter.com/84Q1QX4ZSe4:31 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Big takeaways from Media Day:

Khris will not be ready for the start of the season

George Hill’s injury was much more significant let on

They really believe in Mamu

Jordan Nwora will have a contract

Bobby was very motivated by the Celtics loss

Ingles/Giannis 2 man game – 4:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo is speaking at the podium. pic.twitter.com/Z0fMdWZqy63:42 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-…1:00 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr said the first day of camp was a “heavy load” day. Kerr specifically named Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as stand outs, but said all of the starters from last year’s team “dominated.” – 4:25 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors had their first practice of the season today. Here’s a look inside. Steph Curry shooting on far court, Andrew Wiggins poster dunking, Kevon Looney and James Wiseman battling in post. pic.twitter.com/Zn304xlzDf4:10 PM

Madeline Kenney: Klay Thompson said Steph Curry will continue to play at a high level for “as long as he wants.” “Steph works so hard, he’s in great shape and he really just loves the game. He’s extremely competitive. So I think Steph can do this until he’s 40.” -via Twitter @madkenney / September 25, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry on the contract extension eligibility of Draymond, Poole, Wiggins, Klay: “We want the best chance to win every single year. We’ve proven with this squad what the results have been. We want to keep it together as long as we can.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / September 25, 2022

Kendra Andrews: Stephen Curry on Robert Sarver: “The outcome was exactly what should have happened.” He said he had one on one conversations with Adam Silver about the league’s punishment and the message it sent. But he reiterates that Sarver selling the team was the correct outcome all along. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / September 25, 2022

Marc J. Spears: When told that @Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was the best in the NBA, @Stephen Curry: “I don’t know if it was gamemanship. I would’ve said the same thing about the champions… I said the same thing about him last year. I appreciate the compliment. It’s not going to soften me at all.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 25, 2022

Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “There’s something to desperation (before your first championship) but I haven’t lost it. I’m blessed to be in this spot and I’m not going to take it for granted. I want to win a championship. I kind of got jealous of seeing Golden State’s parade. You know that feeling” -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / September 25, 2022

Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I try not to focus on (MVP). I’ve won two and its given me a lot of joy but the joy of winning a championship for this city was 20 times more. So I just try to focus on that” -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / September 25, 2022

