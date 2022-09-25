ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox broadcast had outstanding call of a young fan tragically dropping his ice cream

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMGw8_0i9vv10V00

You really have to feel sorry for this young fan. The second the camera focused on him eating ice cream, that cone stood zero chance. It’s the rule.

During Sunday’s broadcast of the White Sox and Tigers game, the NBC Sports Chicago telecast showed a crowd shot of a young fan enjoying an ice cream cone at the ballpark. It’s like they knew what was coming, and when that cone slipped out of the young fan’s hands and fell to the certainly disgusting ground, announcer Jason Benetti was all over the moment.

“Oh nooo! Tragedy strikes,” he said as the camera remained on the fan to show us the entire saga.

But let’s keep an eye on how the parents handled the situation. They quickly picked up the ice cream, but it’s ice cream that fell onto a freaking stadium floor. Five-second rule cannot apply to ice cream — it just can’t. Yet, the dad seemed to come up with a questionable solution here. He wiped off the ice cream’s exterior with a napkin, which — in reality — probably just spread the gross stadium floor throughout the remaining ice cream.

I love how the kid remained totally skeptical that the ice cream was safe to eat. He inspected the cone and didn’t seem too excited about the idea of continuing to eat it.

Fans were invested in the whole ordeal — TV doesn’t get much more compelling than that.

This was how Twitter reacted

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez starting for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox will start Romy Gonzalez at second base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez will bat eighth and start at second base for Sunday's game against the Tigers while Josh Harrison takes a seat. Gonzalez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
CHICAGO, IL
Golf Digest

The Cleveland Guardians can’t stop, won’t stop daggering the White Sox after clinching the AL Central

The Cleveland Guardians weren’t supposed to be any good this season. They entered the season with a new name they stole from a roller derby team and the fourth-lowest payroll in the MLB. It was thought to be a rebuilding year at best and a tanking year at worst. Everybody, including the arch-rival White Sox, scoffed at the Guardians and the AL Central as a whole.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox the focus of Guardians' celebrations

The Cleveland Guardians took the AL Central with pride and plenty of determination over the White Sox on Sunday. As the team celebrated with champagne showers and camaraderie in the clubhouse, they couldn't help but rub their division win in the face of the White Sox. The video, taken by...
CHICAGO, IL
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods "didn't look right" when he caddied for Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods was on hand to caddie for his son Charlie Woods in a junior golf tournament over the weekend but reports on the ground suggest the former World No.1 is still limping around in discomfort. Woods, 46, was pictured at the tournament with a black protective sleeve on his...
GOLF
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Rosen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LAFC, LA Galaxy will open 2023 MLS season with El Tráfico at Rose Bowl

MLS hasn’t finished its 2022 regular season, but that’s not stopping teams from announcing 2023 season openers. LAFC and the LA Galaxy will begin their schedule next year by taking El Tráfico to the Rose Bowl, which will host the LA rivals on Saturday, February 25. “This rivalry has, from day one, delivered an energy and electricity that together with incredible moments and memories on the pitch, has established it among the most engaging not only in Los Angeles but across MLS,” said LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman in a team statement. “It is only fitting that we are now taking...
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW Battle of the Belts IV will air Friday, Oct. 7 after Rampage, avoiding Extreme Rules

Thus far, the AEW Battle of Belts specials have aired on Saturday nights. That’s about to change in early October, and for good reason. As hinted at by AEW’s advertising for tickets for next week’s shows and confirmed by Wrestling Observer, AEW Battle of the Belts IV will air after Rampage on TNT on Friday, Oct. 7. That means it will start at 11 p.m. ET and go for an hour, which was also the length of the first three specials. WWE is holding its Extreme Rules premium live event the next night in Philadelphia, which is likely the cause of the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Cone#Nbc Sports Chicago#The White Sox#Tigers#Nbc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Jalen Ramsey talks to Bobby Wagner about free agency decision, being his own agent

Bobby Wagner was one of the Rams’ prized additions of the offseason, signing him as a free agent after the Seahawks released him. It was a unique situation not only because Wagner got the opportunity to return home to Los Angeles, but also because he represented himself as his own agent – and it was his first time as a free agent, making it a new experience for the longtime Seahawk.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy