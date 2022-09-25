White Sox broadcast had outstanding call of a young fan tragically dropping his ice cream

You really have to feel sorry for this young fan. The second the camera focused on him eating ice cream, that cone stood zero chance. It’s the rule.

During Sunday’s broadcast of the White Sox and Tigers game, the NBC Sports Chicago telecast showed a crowd shot of a young fan enjoying an ice cream cone at the ballpark. It’s like they knew what was coming, and when that cone slipped out of the young fan’s hands and fell to the certainly disgusting ground, announcer Jason Benetti was all over the moment.

“Oh nooo! Tragedy strikes,” he said as the camera remained on the fan to show us the entire saga.

But let’s keep an eye on how the parents handled the situation. They quickly picked up the ice cream, but it’s ice cream that fell onto a freaking stadium floor. Five-second rule cannot apply to ice cream — it just can’t. Yet, the dad seemed to come up with a questionable solution here. He wiped off the ice cream’s exterior with a napkin, which — in reality — probably just spread the gross stadium floor throughout the remaining ice cream.

I love how the kid remained totally skeptical that the ice cream was safe to eat. He inspected the cone and didn’t seem too excited about the idea of continuing to eat it.

Fans were invested in the whole ordeal — TV doesn’t get much more compelling than that.

This was how Twitter reacted