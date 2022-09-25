NFL fans absolutely roasted the Dolphins for their embarrassing 'butt punt' safety against the Bills

The Dolphins might have pulled off the massive upset over the division rival Bills (-4.5 on Sunday), but it didn’t come without its challenges. There was an offense that seemingly couldn’t get off the ground. There was Tua Tagovailoa questionably reentering the game despite what indeed appeared to be concussion symptoms.

But, by the end of the game, Miami was in a position for the upset with a 21-17 lead. And all they had to do to salt away a win was successfully punt the ball from their own end in the final minutes. It seems Thomas Morstead took that mission about booting from and/or off of ends way too literally:

Oh my goodness! Frankly, I’m surprised punters don’t accidentally kick the ball off their teammates’ butts more often. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they surrendered a safety to Buffalo because of Morstead’s folly. Fortunately, they would end up surviving 21-19 anyway. And it might have been due to the “Butt Punt”:

Fantastic. What a Sunday in South Beach.

NFL fans roasted Morestead for his "Butt Punt" against the Bills