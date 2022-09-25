ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after Buffalo's comeback fell short

By Christian D'Andrea
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins engaged in a rock fight for early control over the AFC East. Despite falling behind three separate times in a back-and-forth game — including headed into the fourth quarter — the Dolphins survived to improve to 3-0 while dealing the current Super Bowl favorites their first loss of the season.

But it wasn’t without drama. First came the apparent head injury that cost Tua Tagovailoa four snaps before his controversial return in the second half. Then came an uncharacteristic fourth down throw where Josh Allen bounced a pass to a wide-open Isaiah McKenzie. Then, after a safety, the Bills’ comeback efforts ground to a halt when McKenzie was tackled in bounds with eight seconds to play and Buffalo was unable to spike the ball in time to set up one final play.

All of this led Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to take out all his frustrations on, well, just about anything he could find in the Buffalo coaching box.

It’s a rough look the afternoon after the NFL sent out a memo warning players not to break the tablets Microsoft has spent enormous cash to keep prominently placed on every sideline in the league. Dorsey’s likely staring down a fine for disrespecting a league sponsor — but to his credit, he still broke one fewer tablet than Tom Brady did last week.

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
