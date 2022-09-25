Read full article on original website
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
East Texas officials searching for young woman for welfare check
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is […]
Update: Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies counterfeiting suspect
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has shared photos of a suspect who allegedly purchased a power tool with a counterfeit check. Update: The sheriff’s office has announced that the suspect has been identified. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 a man at purchased a Stihl...
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An alleged car thief may have found a winning scratch-off ticket in a truck, but his luck stopped there. According to an arrest affidavit, in July 2021, Smith County investigators tracked a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off found in one of four vehicles reported stolen from European Automotive Repair in Tyler. The ticket’s winnings were redeemed from a Lindale area 7-Eleven store where investigators say they observed, via surveillance footage, Taz Marshall Whittemore arriving in a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Whittemore and another defendant also were allegedly observed in the Silverado at a Lindale Walmart store earlier that same day.
Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Nacogdoches, officials say
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Police are investigating a shooting on Monday night in Nacogdoches after a man was found in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials. Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of Community Grocery Road around 9:30 p.m. after receiving calls about gunshots in the area. Officials […]
TX Man Accidently Kills a Pedestrian and Drives His Body To Work
What authorities are calling an accident, had one Longview man experience a terrifying end. One Longview man started his morning doing the same routine many other people do every workday. He entered his SUV without any trouble, pulled out of his driveway, and made his way to work. The drive...
East Texas man arrested, accused of beating 7-year-old son, sheriff says
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after being accused of beating his 7-year-old son, said authorities. Kyle Young was taken into custody in Harrison County on Friday and charged with injury with intent bodily injury, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on East Doctors Road. The man […]
Gregg County Jail taking corrective measures after being found out of state compliance
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An issue found at the Gregg County Jail has caused it to be listed as out of state compliance. An inspection was conducted by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards from Aug. 29 to 31 and found one minimum standard was violated. “During the review of...
Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a SUV Friday. Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus Parkway when a SUV traveling northbound struck him. At the time of the crash, the immediate area was...
Nacogdoches police investigate shooting after 1 man severely injured
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating after one man was found in a vehicle shot multiple times Monday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Community Grocery Road around 9:30 p.m. Officers found a man in a parked car with "multiple life threatening gunshot wounds."
Police Need Help in Identifying a Suspect of Theft in Tyler, TX
Police Officers in Tyler, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Tyler, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Tyler Police are seeking a suspect of theft who allegedly left Home Depot in Tyler with a brand new air conditioning in his cart and "forgot" to pay for it. This incident occurred back on September 13.
Man dies after head-on crash between 2 vehicles in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck took place on Saturday around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 155 North about one mile north of Winona. A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading south on SH 155, while a 2010 […]
East Texas country club manager killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A man was killed in Texas Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities say. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the driver of an SUV didn’t realize he had hit someone and kept driving to work.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
Lufkin Pizza Hut Employee Shot During Robbery Attempt
According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, officers responded to a robbery at the Lufkin Pizza Hut on Timberland Drive Saturday night. An employee of the restaurant was wounded and was transported to a local hospital. Witnesses said that two men described as skinny black males wearing...
Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help them locate 3 ‘most wanted fugitives’
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find three of their “most wanted fugitives.” Patricia Garza, 42, of Chandler is wanted for child endangerment. She is 5’2” and weighs 110 lbs. Johnny Lee Carey, 64, of Athens is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle. […]
East Texas man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm violations, officials said. Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of […]
74-Year-Old Lucy Geishaker Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday afternoon. Officials reported that 74-year-old Lucy Geishaker was pronounced dead at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
