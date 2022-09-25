Giannis Antetokounmpo: I got jealous of seeing Golden State's championship parade

Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “There’s something to desperation (before your first championship) but I haven’t lost it. I’m blessed to be in this spot and I’m not going to take it for granted. I want to win a championship. I kind of got jealous of seeing Golden State’s parade. You know that feeling”

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game in Europe is way harder than the game in the NBA.” pic.twitter.com/ge25T8ylVv – 7:10 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on playing in the EuroBasket with Greece this summer:

“It was the first time that I saw people were engaged. Basketball came back to Greece.” pic.twitter.com/1hg9wgfC5Q – 7:03 PM

Big takeaways from Media Day:

Khris will not be ready for the start of the season

George Hill’s injury was much more significant let on

They really believe in Mamu

Jordan Nwora will have a contract

Bobby was very motivated by the Celtics loss

Ingles/Giannis 2 man game – 4:17 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo is speaking at the podium. pic.twitter.com/Z0fMdWZqy6 – 3:42 PM

Marc J. Spears: When told that @Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was the best in the NBA, @Stephen Curry: “I don’t know if it was gamemanship. I would’ve said the same thing about the champions… I said the same thing about him last year. I appreciate the compliment. It’s not going to soften me at all.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 25, 2022

Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I try not to focus on (MVP). I’ve won two and its given me a lot of joy but the joy of winning a championship for this city was 20 times more. So I just try to focus on that” -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / September 25, 2022

Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game in Europe is way harder than the game in the NBA. The talent in the NBA is obviously higher. I think over there its more intense. People pick you up full court, lanes close, its a lot more physical. I don’t know if they’re more physical because you have less talent” -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / September 25, 2022