Giannis Antetokounmpo: I got jealous of seeing Golden State's championship parade

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “There’s something to desperation (before your first championship) but I haven’t lost it. I’m blessed to be in this spot and I’m not going to take it for granted. I want to win a championship. I kind of got jealous of seeing Golden State’s parade. You know that feeling”

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steph Curry insists he’s ‘still getting better’ after Giannis tabs Warriors star as world’s best player mercurynews.com/2022/09/25/ste…9:22 PM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game in Europe is way harder than the game in the NBA.” pic.twitter.com/ge25T8ylVv7:10 PM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on playing in the EuroBasket with Greece this summer:

“It was the first time that I saw people were engaged. Basketball came back to Greece.” pic.twitter.com/1hg9wgfC5Q7:03 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s compliment:

“I always say the same thing. When you’re facing the champions, that’s part of the nature of the league… I was thinking the same thing about him last year coming off their run, so I appreciate the compliment.” – 6:05 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

In response to Giannis saying Stephen Curry is the best player in the world, Curry said he was saying the same thing about Giannis after the Bucks’ championship win. – 5:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry on Giannis calling him the best player in the world

“I was thinking the same thing about him last year (coming off a title)” pic.twitter.com/ZWxfS1213z5:58 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him the best player in the world: pic.twitter.com/zJDACxHi685:58 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about how he felt watching the Warriors’ championship parade & described why in the NBA, the game is easier than in Europe.

“The NBA spoiled me a little bit. When you go overseas, it’s not the same.” 🤔

basketnews.com/news-178440-gi…5:55 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is the best player in the world nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/25/gia…5:25 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is best player in the world: ‘The guy who wins is the best’

cbssports.com/nba/news/giann…5:23 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Giannis Antetokounmpo names Steph Curry as the best player in the world (and he explains why)

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…5:19 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Giannis: “I believe that the best player in the world is Steph Curry.” pic.twitter.com/M3UDQ2Pn0k4:52 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Giannis on being called the best player in the NBA: “No. I think the best player in the world is the last man standing… I believe the best player is Steph Curry” pic.twitter.com/84Q1QX4ZSe4:31 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Big takeaways from Media Day:

Khris will not be ready for the start of the season

George Hill’s injury was much more significant let on

They really believe in Mamu

Jordan Nwora will have a contract

Bobby was very motivated by the Celtics loss

Ingles/Giannis 2 man game – 4:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo is speaking at the podium. pic.twitter.com/Z0fMdWZqy63:42 PM

Marc J. Spears: When told that @Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was the best in the NBA, @Stephen Curry: “I don’t know if it was gamemanship. I would’ve said the same thing about the champions… I said the same thing about him last year. I appreciate the compliment. It’s not going to soften me at all.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 25, 2022

Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I try not to focus on (MVP). I’ve won two and its given me a lot of joy but the joy of winning a championship for this city was 20 times more. So I just try to focus on that” -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / September 25, 2022

Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game in Europe is way harder than the game in the NBA. The talent in the NBA is obviously higher. I think over there its more intense. People pick you up full court, lanes close, its a lot more physical. I don’t know if they’re more physical because you have less talent” -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / September 25, 2022

