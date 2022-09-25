Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: OCPS extends school closures; OIA to halt commercial flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ian strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday as its track moved east into Central Florida. Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Category 3 storm moving faster with winds at 120 mph
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ian strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday as its track moved east into Central Florida. Many hurricane shelters across Orange County are set to open in 12 hours, at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. See our full story below:. 5 p.m. update:. Hurricane Ian is continuing to...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
WDW News Today
Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian
Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
Disney Evacuates Ahead of Potentially ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian Following Gov. DeSantis Warning
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida with potentially deadly results, Disney has evacuated thousands of guests out of Disney World in Orlando. The storm continues to grow in strength as it draws closer to the state. It’s expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida.
WESH
Apopka neighborhood dealing with flooding as Hurricane Ian comes closer
APOPKA, Fla. — Most Central Florida residents are preparing for possible flooding from Hurricane Ian, but one Apopka neighborhood is worried about what else will be under water. Residents at Clear Lake Estates have been dealing with flooding from heavy rain for months, and some of them have lost...
attractionsmagazine.com
Hurricane Ian – Theme Park and Attraction Closings and Updates
With Hurricane Ian getting ever closer to Central Florida, keep an eye on this page to see how it affects the area’s theme parks and attractions. The Tampa International Airport will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, and does not yet have an exact re-opening date. “The Tampa International Airport is not a designated storm shelter and does not have the resources to shelter people or vehicles during a storm. For a list of open shelters in Hillsborough County, visit: https://hcflgov.net/staysafe“
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia
The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
ComicBook
Walt Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian Arrival
Ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall later this week, Walt Disney World has announced various closures across its Orlando campus. While all of Disney World's theme parks are currently scheduled to operate "under normal conditions," park officials announced Monday several resorts and water parks would be temporarily shuttered. So far, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf are closed on both Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Central Florida residents fill sandbags as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian is forecast to impact Florida this week, residents in Central Florida should be preparing for the storm. One of the most important storm preparations, especially for residents in flood zones, is packing and preparing sandbags. All Central Florida counties are offering sandbags to...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
WESH
Osceola County preparing for Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Over in Osceola County, residents are getting ready to fill sandbags at the Osceola Heritage Park distribution site asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. The site doesn't open until 8 a.m., but people are already starting to line up. If you are thinking about coming to...
WESH
Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
multihousingnews.com
Jefferson Apartment Group Breaks Ground in Orlando
The luxury community will overlook the private Medicine Lake. Jefferson Apartment Group has begun its construction of a new eight-building, 304-unit garden-style luxury community located at 2302 Ocoee Apopka Road in Apopka, Fla. A loan for the project’s construction, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024, was provided by Wells Fargo.
This Publix Bakery Is Going Viral On TikTok For Hurricane Ian & It's So Florida
As Floridians track Hurricane Ian, they took to TikTok to share their seasonal preparations. One grocery store that's famous in the state, Publix, is trying to look at the (not so) bright side of the natural disaster. The bakery there is known for its decorative pastries and the Kissimmee location...
attractionsmagazine.com
Rosen Hotels & Resorts reduces pricing ahead of Hurricane Ian
Rosen Hotels & Resorts has activated its Florida Resident Distress Rates to help locals evacuate to a safe and affordable place as they ride out Hurricane Ian. Pet-friendly Rosen Hotels & Resorts is committed to helping Floridians during stressful weather events, including providing free Wi-Fi and not applying additional pet fees.
