Orlando, FL

City
Orlando, FL
City
Sunset, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
WDW News Today

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian

Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Apopka neighborhood dealing with flooding as Hurricane Ian comes closer

APOPKA, Fla. — Most Central Florida residents are preparing for possible flooding from Hurricane Ian, but one Apopka neighborhood is worried about what else will be under water. Residents at Clear Lake Estates have been dealing with flooding from heavy rain for months, and some of them have lost...
APOPKA, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Hurricane Ian – Theme Park and Attraction Closings and Updates

With Hurricane Ian getting ever closer to Central Florida, keep an eye on this page to see how it affects the area’s theme parks and attractions. The Tampa International Airport will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, and does not yet have an exact re-opening date. “The Tampa International Airport is not a designated storm shelter and does not have the resources to shelter people or vehicles during a storm. For a list of open shelters in Hillsborough County, visit: https://hcflgov.net/staysafe“
ORLANDO, FL
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Florida Everglades#Butterflies#Eco#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Mining Equipment#Travel Destinations#Lily S Butterfly Garden#Bbq#Native American
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian Arrival

Ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall later this week, Walt Disney World has announced various closures across its Orlando campus. While all of Disney World's theme parks are currently scheduled to operate "under normal conditions," park officials announced Monday several resorts and water parks would be temporarily shuttered. So far, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf are closed on both Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County preparing for Hurricane Ian

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Over in Osceola County, residents are getting ready to fill sandbags at the Osceola Heritage Park distribution site asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. The site doesn't open until 8 a.m., but people are already starting to line up. If you are thinking about coming to...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando

When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
ORLANDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

Jefferson Apartment Group Breaks Ground in Orlando

The luxury community will overlook the private Medicine Lake. Jefferson Apartment Group has begun its construction of a new eight-building, 304-unit garden-style luxury community located at 2302 Ocoee Apopka Road in Apopka, Fla. A loan for the project’s construction, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024, was provided by Wells Fargo.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Rosen Hotels & Resorts reduces pricing ahead of Hurricane Ian

Rosen Hotels & Resorts has activated its Florida Resident Distress Rates to help locals evacuate to a safe and affordable place as they ride out Hurricane Ian. Pet-friendly Rosen Hotels & Resorts is committed to helping Floridians during stressful weather events, including providing free Wi-Fi and not applying additional pet fees.
FLORIDA STATE

