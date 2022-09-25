ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Pitchfork

The 34 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2022

As the music calendar enters its final stretch, a last flurry of releases are set to close out a marquee year for albums. Peruse the selection below to plan your soundtrack to crisp fall strolls and periods of cozy hibernation as the nights draw in. The 1975: Being Funny in...
Loudwire

5 Scenes Stalled By Nu-Metal

While it may seem that new dominant music scenes occur overnight, it's often not as simple as that. In fact, there's usually a bit of a free for all in the time before a dominant musical scene comes to the forefront where several different styles of music vie to be the new top dog as the previous top scene starts to fade out. In this feature, we're looking at the scenes that were coming to the forefront right before nu-metal took over in the late '90s and what happened to each of those scenes.
NME

Pixies announce UK and European tour for 2023

Pixies have announced new UK and European tour for 2023. The Boston rockers are already heading to the US and Australasia this year to play their delayed ‘Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa’ tour, and will look to promote new album ‘Doggerel‘ during their 2023 dates.
American Songwriter

Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula

Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
Louder

Watch this guitar hero duet Metallica's One with an adorable sausage dog

Here at Metal Hammer, we've been all over the world of 'pet metal' (AKA, metal created with the help of household pets). Last week, we discovered a metal band fronted by a cat (Cattera), and also, a husky with a phenomenally demonic howl who happened to be the perfect collaborator for an axe-slinging TikTokker with a love for diabolical riffs.
