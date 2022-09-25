Read full article on original website
Related
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NME
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
NFL・
The 34 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2022
As the music calendar enters its final stretch, a last flurry of releases are set to close out a marquee year for albums. Peruse the selection below to plan your soundtrack to crisp fall strolls and periods of cozy hibernation as the nights draw in. The 1975: Being Funny in...
5 Scenes Stalled By Nu-Metal
While it may seem that new dominant music scenes occur overnight, it's often not as simple as that. In fact, there's usually a bit of a free for all in the time before a dominant musical scene comes to the forefront where several different styles of music vie to be the new top dog as the previous top scene starts to fade out. In this feature, we're looking at the scenes that were coming to the forefront right before nu-metal took over in the late '90s and what happened to each of those scenes.
This is what Iron Maiden's The Trooper would sound like if Dire Straits wrote it
It's the majestic musical mash-up mankind didn't know it needed... until now
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Pixies announce UK and European tour for 2023
Pixies have announced new UK and European tour for 2023. The Boston rockers are already heading to the US and Australasia this year to play their delayed ‘Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa’ tour, and will look to promote new album ‘Doggerel‘ during their 2023 dates.
Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula
Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
guitar.com
“You can get into thoughts of mortality.”: Joey Santiago on being heard, fake Les Pauls, and recording Pixies’ new album, Doggerel
A lot of guitarists have played good parts. But few have watched on as those parts have chimed with a wider audience, bringing fame and occasionally fortune. Fewer still have reshaped the way we understand and enjoy music. Joey Santiago is one of them. Whether it’s the ringing leads of...
Watch this guitar hero duet Metallica's One with an adorable sausage dog
Here at Metal Hammer, we've been all over the world of 'pet metal' (AKA, metal created with the help of household pets). Last week, we discovered a metal band fronted by a cat (Cattera), and also, a husky with a phenomenally demonic howl who happened to be the perfect collaborator for an axe-slinging TikTokker with a love for diabolical riffs.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dio: Dreamers Never Die is the documentary Ronnie James Dio deserves
Review: Illuminating, funny and occasionally brutally honest, Dio: Dreamers Never Die is an insightful portrait of one of metal’s most beloved figures
Comments / 0