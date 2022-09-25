BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Men's Golf will travel to Sapphire, N.C., for the JT Poston Invitational hosted by Western Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. The Hilltoppers will be one of 17 programs competing for the team title at the par-71, 7,007-yard Country Club of Saphire Valley. WKU will be joined by Abilene Christian, Appalachian State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Elon, Francis Marion, Georgia State, High Point, James Madison, Kennesaw State, Morehead State, UNC Wilmington, Wofford and host Western Carolina. There will be 93 golfers in total in the field.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO