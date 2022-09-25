Read full article on original website
WKU Athletics
Tops Return to Non-Conference Play for Matchup Versus Troy
WKU (3-1, 1-0 C-USA) vs. Troy (2-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) Location: Bowling Green, Ky. (Houchens-Smith Stadium) Listen: WKLX (SAM 100.7 FM) and WWKU (ESPN Radio 102.7 FM) in Bowling Green. Social: @WKUFootball | @WKUSports. Game Notes: WKU | Troy. Game Day Information: Tickets | Game Day Guide | Live Stats.
WKU Athletics
Hilltoppers Shutout FIU, 73-0, in Record-Setting Performance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the first time since 2011, WKU recorded a shutout when it dismantled FIU, 73-0, Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium to open Conference USA play with a victory. The Hilltoppers improved to 3-1 overall for the season and 1-0 in C-USA play. FIU fell to...
WKU Athletics
Tops Travel to JT Poston Invitational
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Men's Golf will travel to Sapphire, N.C., for the JT Poston Invitational hosted by Western Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. The Hilltoppers will be one of 17 programs competing for the team title at the par-71, 7,007-yard Country Club of Saphire Valley. WKU will be joined by Abilene Christian, Appalachian State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Elon, Francis Marion, Georgia State, High Point, James Madison, Kennesaw State, Morehead State, UNC Wilmington, Wofford and host Western Carolina. There will be 93 golfers in total in the field.
