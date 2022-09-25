Read full article on original website
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly from Baylor's Week of Sports
Baylor Football earned a huge road win to open Big 12 play on a wild weekend in the early conference race. The remainder of fall sports saw mixed results, but primarily successes, as seasons ramp up across campus entering October. Here’s a look at The Good, The Bad & The...
Bryson Jackson Named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Baylor football sixth-year senior linebacker Bryson Jackson has been named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday. Jackson stood out defensively for the Bears as part of their 31-24 win at Iowa State on Saturday, helping BU to...
How to Enjoy the Good Times with Baylor Basketball
In the “Office” Andy Bernard looks back at his run at Dunder Mifflin and says, “I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them.”. Baylor basketball is certainly in the good old days. Had there been an...
