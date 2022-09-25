ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for multiple suspects in shooting at Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are still looking for two men they believe to have been involved in a shooting earlier this month. On Sept. 2, officers responded to a call about a shooting and damaged property on Walker Street. They were able to recover 18 shell casings at the scene....
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
ATHENS, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Georgia State
Lawrenceville, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Angela Carter
#Drugs#Crime Stoppers#North Georgia#911#Violent Crime#Informa
fox5atlanta.com

Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect

SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
ATLANTA, GA

