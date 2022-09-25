Read full article on original website
Authorities in Paulding County charge 17-year-old suspect with murder in deadly shooting
DALLAS — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have arrested a 17-year-old suspect for the murder of another teen. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to Southern Oaks Drive in Dallas Saturday afternoon regarding an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found the...
Police searching for multiple suspects in shooting at Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are still looking for two men they believe to have been involved in a shooting earlier this month. On Sept. 2, officers responded to a call about a shooting and damaged property on Walker Street. They were able to recover 18 shell casings at the scene....
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
Gwinnett police search for suspect wanted in connection to multiple theft cases
The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Thomas Conner Johnson, a 30-year-old male from Auburn. According to police, Johnson is wanted in connection for multiple thefts in Gwinnett County and Barrow County. In connection with the thefts in both counties, Johnson is facing charges of...
Terrifying encounter with carjacker in Acworth
It was a terrifying carjacking in Acworth. Police say a man tried to force his way into the cars of two women and when that didn't work, he carjacked a delivery driver.
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
Several people shot, stabbed during fight at DeKalb apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot and two people were stabbed during a fight at an apartment complex in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square, where they...
2 men shot to death at Gwinnett County apartment complex; shooters still on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said two men were shot and killed at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Parc 1695 apartments around 11 p.m. When...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared overnight
MORROW, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded Monday night to Trammel Road in Morrow in reference to a missing person. Police say Aliyah Ransom left...
Suspect in Clayton County apartment shooting charged with murder
The family of the victim in a Clayton County apartment complex homicide Thursday has identified her as a mother of four, the family said in a GoFundMe campaign.
Sheriff: DeKalb man charged with threatening to kill woman, pointing gun at her
A man was arrested Monday after he threatened to kill a woman in DeKalb County last week, the sheriff’s office said....
2 men dead in shooting at Gwinnet apartment complex
A shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex left two men dead late Sunday night, according to police.
Allegations against metro Atlanta police officer lead to her resignation
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local police lieutenant is out of a job after several officers accused her of causing a hostile work environment. The officers said she was stealing money and drinking on the job, among other claims. Now, the city of South Fulton has asked an outside police agency to investigate the matter.
Cobb teen goes to jail after going over 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Powder Springs teen lands himself behind bars after speeding and reckless driving. Powder Springs officers were working the area of CH James Pkwy just before 3 a.m. on Sunday when two cars were racing at high-speeds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Photo of person of interest in killing of 13-year-old confirmed by DeKalb County Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a person of interest in the death of a 13-year-old last week. Police have not offered a name of the individual they are searching for but confirmed his picture with 11Alive. They are asking anyone with...
Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments
DeKalb County police are investigating Monday after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.
Police investigation underway after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a shooting at a complex in Lithonia Monday evening. 11Alive crews spotted DeKalb Police crime scene investigators at 5907 Sutcliffe Square around 6:30 p.m. Evidence markers were also seen on the second-floor railing of the complex. DeKalb Police said it appears...
Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect
SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
