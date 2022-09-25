Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Sept. 27
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s Gymnastics 2023 Schedule Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 men’s gymnastics schedule on Monday. Ohio State has released its full competition schedule, viewable HERE. The Buckeyes will host their annual Scarlet & Gray intrasquad meet on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon inside the Covelli Center. Ohio State will welcome back alumni on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. for the alumni meet.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following a 14-tackle effort in Ohio State’s conference-opening win over Wisconsin on Saturday night, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is this week’s Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced this morning. Eichenberg shares the honor with Iowa’s Kaevon Merriweather. WATCH: Eichenberg Highlights...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: Joel Brown
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including men’s track & field alumni and current associate head coach, Joel Brown. Brown’s speed as a Buckeye still holds as his career had a lasting impact on the Oho State track and field program. Brown holds the program record in the 55m hurdles (a since retired event) and the 110m hurdles. He held the 60m record for more than a decade and currently ranks third in program history.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Rhiann Travis
By any measure, Rhiann Travis is one of Ohio State’s most accomplished and decorated female athletes of all-time. Travis was a three-time All-American for the Ohio State rifle team from 2017-2020. A native of Springtown, Texas, she made her presence felt immediately as a freshmen during the 2016-17 season. She shot in 14 of the 17 events, including the NCAA Championships, where she earned second team All-America honors in the air rifle.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Dudukovich, Flotre Score in 2-0 Ohio State Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Playing at home for the first time in two weeks, Ohio State gave the fans and alumni reason to smile in a 2-0 victory over Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes got a first half goal from sophomore Kailyn Dudukovich and a second half goal from Kine Flotre to improve to 6-2-2 and 1-1-1 on the year. Iowa slips to 3-5-3 overall and 0-2-1 in Big Ten play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: Adam Crompton
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including fencer Adam Crompton. Crompton captured three NCAA men’s sabre titles during his four-year Ohio State career from 2003-06. He was the national champion as a freshman in 2003 and defended his title in 2004, closing out his collegiate career with his third crown in 2006. Crompton was a four-time All-American, with three first team nods and a second team honor after finishing seventh at the 2005 NCAA Championships.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Part of Big Field at Inverness Intercollegiate
Tee Times: Monday: Shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., continuous play for two rounds. Tuesday: Tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 8:30 a.m. Teams: Charlotte, East Tennessee State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, USC, SMU, South Alabama, Texas Tech, Toledo, Virginia and Washington.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Postgame Notes vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State has won nine consecutive games against the Badgers. Ohio State leads the all-time series, 62-18-5, including a 32-7-3 record vs. Wisconsin in Columbus. Ohio State is 71-28 all-time in night games, including 21-5 at Ohio Stadium, and has won 10 of its last 11. From 2014 through tonight’s...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 23 Ohio State Falls at No. 6 Penn State, 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team wrapped up a two-game weekend conference road trip by falling at No. 6 Penn State on Sunday, 2-0, in State College, Pa. The Buckeyes are now 3-5 on the season and 0-3 in Big Ten play while Penn State improved to 8-1 overall (3-0 Big Ten).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes 4th of 16 After Day 1 of Inverness Intercollegiate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Playing in cool, and at times rainy, conditions on a championship venue, the Ohio State men’s golf team faired very well through nearly two rounds of the Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday at the famed Inverness Club. Junior Maxwell Moldovan continues to impress as he is...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Ohio State Falls in Five-Set Marathon at No. 3 Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-5, 1-1 B1G) fell in five sets (22-25, 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 13-15) at No. 3 Nebraska (10-1, 2-0 B1G) on the road to wrap up the opening weekend of Big Ten play on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd.
