This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including fencer Adam Crompton. Crompton captured three NCAA men’s sabre titles during his four-year Ohio State career from 2003-06. He was the national champion as a freshman in 2003 and defended his title in 2004, closing out his collegiate career with his third crown in 2006. Crompton was a four-time All-American, with three first team nods and a second team honor after finishing seventh at the 2005 NCAA Championships.

