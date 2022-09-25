Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin fires back at reporter over Ole Miss fan attendance
Ole Miss doesn’t have a problem getting fans through the gates and into the stadium, but keeping them in the stadium is a whole other situation. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wasn’t pleased with the fan turnout in the second half, and addressed It with the media following Ole Miss’ 35-27 victory over Tulsa Saturday.
Devonta Smith drops truth bomb after unreal Week 3 performance
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Devonta Smith had himself an unreal performance in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. In the dominating 24-8 win that made the Eagles just the second team in the NFL with a 3-0 record, Devonta Smith had eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. It was easily the best game of his career.
NBC Sports
Roob Stats: Smith does something that hadn't been done in 82 years
Nine sacks in a game? A huge passing day for a second straight week? A first-half scoring record?. The Eagles’ 24-8 win Sunday over the Commanders in Landover, Md., was the kind of game that was so jammed with statistical oddities that one Roob Stats column just wasn’t enough.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
