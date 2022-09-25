Read full article on original website
Chargers, Justin Herbert get even more bad news with Jalen Guyton ACL injury
The Los Angeles Chargers are bruised and beaten heading into Week 4, with multiple key players currently dealing with injuries, most notably Justin Herbert. You can officially add Jalen Guyton to that list, too. The Chargers wide receiver reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Week 3’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Guyton’s season is officially over, as he will require season-ending surgery to repair his knee.
How Doug Pederson has weaponized the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense
New head coach and offensive shot-caller Doug Pederson has completely transformed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense. The last time the franchise has won back-to-back games of 20+ points or more was in the year 2000. The offense is currently sitting fifth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (opponent-adjusted efficiency) metric.
Yardbarker
Jaguars Worked Out Four Including Kickers Rodrigo Blankenship & Sam Ficken
The Jaguars also worked out free agent defensive linemen Nick Thurman and David Moa. Jacksonville opted to sign Thurman to their practice squad. Blankenship, 25, signs with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick and even as a specialist.
Post Register
Jets place LT George Fant on IR with knee injury
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve Tuesday, the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line. Fant is dealing with a left knee injury and was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the Jets' 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
Post Register
Colts trying to find solutions for protection problems
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Left guard Quenton Nelson knows the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line needs a fix — and soon. The three-time All-Pro doesn't talk to reporters often, but he made an exception Wednesday because he wanted to speak bluntly about Indy's most glaring problem: pass protection.
Post Register
Tampa Bay Lightning using Cup loss as motivation to win
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay isn’t content with being one of the NHL’s best teams. Three months after falling short in a bid to become the first NHL club in 40 years to win three straight Stanley Cup titles, the Lightning entered training camp eager to begin the quest to reclaim the crown they relinquished to the Colorado Avalanche.
Post Register
Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
Post Register
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his...
Former Clemson QB compared to Hall of Famer after dominant Week 3 performance
Former Clemson quarterback and National Champion Trevor Lawrence is drawing some impressive comparisons following a huge performance on Sunday Night Football versus the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Though the Jaguars were coming off of a 1-1 start through their first two weeks of play, Lawrence finally had his breakout performance at the helm for Jacksonville. The former Heisman finalist and first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft completed 28-of-39 passes (roughly 72%) for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the Jags 38-10 win over the reigning Super Bowl champs. Following his performance, Lawrence has been drawing comparisons to Pro...
Post Register
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro is used to being in position to walk off games. Just not with a walk-off walk. Alfaro drew a bases-loaded free pass from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
