ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Falcons vs. Seahawks Week 3 - Live Game Log

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) will travel to Lumen Field for a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (1-1). The Falcons are coming off a narrow 31-27 defeat on the road to the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams after coming back from a 28-3 third quarter deficit. Atlanta's two losses are by a combined five points.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos

After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Open as Slim Underdogs to Panthers in Week 4

The Arizona Cardinals have opened as +1.5-point underdogs to the Carolina Panthers on SI Sportsbook. This is the fourth week in a row the Cardinals have been betting underdogs, although no spread has been bigger than six points. Arizona walks into Week 4 with a 1-2 record against the spread...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

Look: Washington Fans Are Furious With Ron Rivera Sunday

Ron Rivera is in some hot water on Sunday afternoon. Washington Commanders fans aren't happy with their head coach after he decided to not challenge a long catch from Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith. It looked to be really close, but the officials deemed it a catch and Rivera didn't challenge...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Jaguars#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Carolina Panthers
saturdaytradition.com

Carolina Panthers elevate former Iowa DT to active roster

The Carolina Panthers have elevated Daviyon Nixon, a former defensive tackle at Iowa. Nixon was promoted to the Panthers’ 53-man roster on Tuesday. Nixon, a 2021 fifth-round pick, had been on the Panthers’ practice squad and played during the Saints game this past Sunday. This move comes after the Panthers waived linebacker Arron Mosby.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Yardbarker

Panthers Promote DT Daviyon Nixon

Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose. He was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts....
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers waive LB Arron Mosby

The Carolina Panthers have Arron Mosby on the move again. But this time, it’ll be a move off their roster. As announced by the team on Monday afternoon, the rookie linebacker has now been waived. This news comes less than a week after the Panthers signed Mosby to their active roster from the practice squad.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy