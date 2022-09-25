Read full article on original website
Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
Falcons vs. Seahawks Week 3 - Live Game Log
The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) will travel to Lumen Field for a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (1-1). The Falcons are coming off a narrow 31-27 defeat on the road to the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams after coming back from a 28-3 third quarter deficit. Atlanta's two losses are by a combined five points.
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
Cardinals Open as Slim Underdogs to Panthers in Week 4
The Arizona Cardinals have opened as +1.5-point underdogs to the Carolina Panthers on SI Sportsbook. This is the fourth week in a row the Cardinals have been betting underdogs, although no spread has been bigger than six points. Arizona walks into Week 4 with a 1-2 record against the spread...
Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett Hired a New Coach This Week to Help With His Abysmal Clock Management
The Broncos new head coach has taken an unusual step to help his team after multiple clock blunders in his first two games. The post Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett Hired a New Coach This Week to Help With His Abysmal Clock Management appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera denies team had interest in Jimmy Garoppolo
Earlier on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Washington Commanders had agreed to a deal in principle that would’ve
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
Look: Washington Fans Are Furious With Ron Rivera Sunday
Ron Rivera is in some hot water on Sunday afternoon. Washington Commanders fans aren't happy with their head coach after he decided to not challenge a long catch from Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith. It looked to be really close, but the officials deemed it a catch and Rivera didn't challenge...
Denver Broncos win ugly over the San Francisco 49ers: 5 winners and losers from ‘Sunday Night Football’
The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos took on one another Sunday night in a game that seemingly set NFL
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss Panthers' gritty 22-14 victory over the Saints
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss the Carolina Panthers' 22-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers' defense did the heavy lifting with multiple interceptions, a blocked field goal and a defensive touchdown.
WATCH: Melvin Gordon rushes for TD, gives Broncos late-game lead
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scored on a one-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Broncos now lead the 49ers...
Carolina Panthers elevate former Iowa DT to active roster
The Carolina Panthers have elevated Daviyon Nixon, a former defensive tackle at Iowa. Nixon was promoted to the Panthers’ 53-man roster on Tuesday. Nixon, a 2021 fifth-round pick, had been on the Panthers’ practice squad and played during the Saints game this past Sunday. This move comes after the Panthers waived linebacker Arron Mosby.
Panthers Promote DT Daviyon Nixon
Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose. He was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts....
Panthers waive LB Arron Mosby
The Carolina Panthers have Arron Mosby on the move again. But this time, it’ll be a move off their roster. As announced by the team on Monday afternoon, the rookie linebacker has now been waived. This news comes less than a week after the Panthers signed Mosby to their active roster from the practice squad.
