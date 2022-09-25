Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3
The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
Moneybagg Yo Becomes The First Artist To Walk Out NFL Team At The Titans VS Raiders Game
The 31 year-old Memphis rapper became the first ever artist to walk out an NFL team this past weekend!
Falcons offense beginning to mimic Arthur Smith’s Titans
After the Falcons’ first season under Arthur Smith, there were glimpses of the highly regarded Titans offense the first-time head coach coordinated prior to coming to Atlanta. However, the personnel differences were far too great, and the Falcons’ offense was one of the worst units in the league.
Twitter reacts to Titans escaping with victory vs. Raiders
It wasn’t pretty, but the Tennessee Titans managed to escape Nissan Stadium in Week 3 with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. With the win, the Titans avoid an 0-3 start, improving to 1-2 instead, and the sky can stop falling in Nashville for a week. A...
Quotebook: Titans React to First Win
Coach Mike Vrabel, safety Kevin Byard, running back Derrick Henry and others talk about Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
