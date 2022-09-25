ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3

The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
Falcons offense beginning to mimic Arthur Smith’s Titans

After the Falcons’ first season under Arthur Smith, there were glimpses of the highly regarded Titans offense the first-time head coach coordinated prior to coming to Atlanta. However, the personnel differences were far too great, and the Falcons’ offense was one of the worst units in the league.
