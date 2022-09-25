Read full article on original website
A Comic Book Creator Played a Major Part in Telling Jeffrey Dahmer's Story
Many people who were close to Jeffrey Dahmer were very unlucky — some were blamed for the serial killer’s actions, others were ignored and forgotten, and the unluckiest were murdered in cold blood. But John “Derf” Backderf was one of the first people to share Dahmer’s story, which led to much of his critical success as a cartoonist and journalist.
Gizmodo
Check Out Book of Evil, Scott Snyder and Jock's Aptly Titled New Comic
Hmm, how to put this... I want to tell you about Book of Evil, an upcoming horror comic by The Batman Who Laughs writer Scott Snyder and artist Jock, and I want to do that by not telling you about it. Instead, I’d like to highly recommend that you scroll down and read io9's exclusive nine-page preview of the Comixology series and just... let it hit you before you know anything other than the title.
France’s Folimages Sets Madcap Tone For Comic-Book Adaptation ‘Anuki’
Barreling across a rugged 2D terrain marked by the inky lines and earth tones of the page, a young Native American boy named “Anuki” made his industry debut at a Cartoon Forum pitch session last week in Toulouse. Produced by Pierre Meloni and directed by Yulia Aronova and Eloïc Gimenez, the fast-paced short-form development project marks the latest effort from venerable French studio Folimages – the animation house behind the Oscar-nominated “A Cat in Paris” and last year’s Annecy prizewinner “Vanille.” Now, Folimages is back with a comic book adaptation that feels, in so many ways, like the scenes from page...
wegotthiscovered.com
The unfair early demise of a cult comic book show created wounds that just won’t heal
The last five years have shown that DC fans aren’t ones to forgive, forget, and move on, as we’ve seen with the continued campaigns to restore the SnyderVerse, will David Ayer’s Suicide Squad into existence, and most recently the backlash to the cancellation of Batgirl. It’s been three and a half years since Swamp Thing was submerged for good, and yet the wounds simply won’t heal for the show’s vociferous supporters.
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Leslie Grace 'couldn't resist' sharing 'Batgirl' behind-the-scenes footage
"Batgirl" may have been scrapped, but that hasn't stopped interest in the film.
Who is Black Panther – the powers, enemies, and comic book history of Wakanda's leader
Learn the comic book history of Black Panther and how it all plays into Wakanda Forever
ComicBook
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Goes Viral With Anya's Many Faces
One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans by somehow capturing all of Anya Forger's wild faces seen in the seres so far! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the world earlier this year when the anime adaptation made its official debut, and now the series is gearing up to come back for the second half of its episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule. That means we're going to be seeing a lot more of Anya and the rest of the Forger Family soon, and more of her hilarious faces.
Best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes
There are superhero worlds to celebrate in comics outside of DC and Marvel, and these are the best. Did you know there are superhero universes other than the DC and Marvel Comics ones?. With the continued multimedia domination of heroes from the 'Big Two' - think Spider-Man: No Way Home,...
Marvel Reveals Lineup of ‘Thunderbolts’
Marvel officially announced it was making a Thunderbolts movie back at San Diego Comic-Con. But the Thunderbolts team has been around for decades, and in that time they’ve had a whole bunch of different incarnations and lineups. Some versions are made up entirely of super-villains in disguise. Others have featured heroes like Hawkeye or Luke Cage leading groups of reformed villains. Sometimes the Thunderbolts are vigilantes, and other times they work for the government. Marvel Studios could have gone a lot of different ways with the concept.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fearful ‘Blue Beetle’ director learns whether or not he has Warner Bros.’ full support
Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto reassures everyone that the movie is still moving forward — but that’s not to say he didn’t go through a range of emotions before finding out. There were some trepidations about the movie’s fate following multiple canned projects from Warner Bros....
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Celebrates Secret Stash Press Releasing First Comic Maskerade
Kevin Smith has become a cottage industry over the years, producing indie films for a niche audience, as well as owning a comic book store -- Jay & Silent Bob's Secret Stash -- where he sells not just his own movies, but comic also comic books, action figures, and clothes based on them. Now, Smith is celebrating the release of Maskerade, the first title from Secret Stash Press, an imprint of Dark Horse Comics that will be the new home for Smith and his friends and collaborators. And while Maskerade is a new title entirely, featuring action and violence and all that comic book stuff, there's some more traditional Kevin Smith stuff coming down the road, too.
What ‘Black Adam’s Rating Means For DC’s Newest Superhero
Dwayne Johnson’s line about Black Adam is how the “hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” But we’re not so sure it’s going to change that much. Despite the gritty trailer, which shows Black Adam beating the snot out of the Justice Society of America, and despite the character’s live-and-let-die attitude, don’t expect Black Adam to be more violent or dark than any other DC movie that’s been released to theaters. The film has already been rated by the MPAA. And they gave the film a typical PG-13, in this case for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language.”
‘Fantastic Four’ Enlists Writing Duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer
Earlier this month at D23, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige confirmed that WandaVision director Matt Shakman will helm Fantastic Four, the studio’s take on the team that launched the Marvel Universe in the comics. Now there is word on who will pen the script. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are on the project, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The team is behind the spec script Disaster Wedding, which has Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakow attached to direct for Warner Bros. They also penned the Rebel Wilson comedy K-Pop: Lost in America, which is in development. Deadline first reported the...
bookriot.com
8 of the Best Comic Books for Toddlers
I first realized my toddler was interested in comics when he picked up a magazine sitting on one of our side tables and told me he was reading a comic book. The magazine was in fact a real estate magazine his grandpa sends out, so I told him it was a comic book by Grandpa, and we had a good giggle about it. While I found this moment of pretend play with my son endearing, it also planted a seed within me to start looking for toddler comics for him.
20 graphic novels that can help keep you warm throughout the fall
Autumn is the season to hunker down with a good book - including these graphic novels and collections
ComicBook
The Weekly Pull: The Human Target, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Old Dog, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
