ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Normani Steps Out In Versace While Attending The Brand’s Fashion Show

By Sharde Gillam
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UM63S_0i9vkYlu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmxOz_0i9vkYlu00

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Normani stepped out in style over the weekend when she rocked a stunning Versace look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending the luxury designer’s fashion show over the weekend in Milan, Italy, and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black Versace dress that fit her like a glove. The midi dress included a gold chain belt around the waist and hugged her curves just right. The songstress paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking a few bracelets to match her stunning black look. As for her hair, she wore her hair down with two clips on the sides of her face and gave us major ’90s vibes for her fashionable night out.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress shared her look with her millions of IG followers, captioning the fashionable post, ‘ one of dem nights @versace and thank you @donatella_versace ily ily ily”

Check out the stunning photo set below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Normani (@normani)

Normani is certainly turning heads while spending time in Milan and we can’t wait to see what fashionable look she pulls off next! Beauties, what do you think about Normani’s stunning designer look for the brand’s fashion show? Would you rock this?

Don’t miss…

Normani And Cardi B Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art

Normani, Draya, Dess Dior Slay In This Sexy Dion Lee Crochet Skirt

The post Normani Steps Out In Versace While Attending The Brand’s Fashion Show appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Leopard Print Bodysuit After Dolce & Gabbana Showcase

Kim Kardashian's got a new fashion line out, and she hit that point home with quite the getup in Italy ... one that would make National Geographic blush. Following her showcase of a Dolce & Gabbana collab -- Ciao, Kim -- in Milan Saturday, KK stepped out in this leopard print bodysuit on Sunday ... complete with a fur coat/matching bag. She's worn a lot of eye-popping ensembles all weekend, but this one takes the cake.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party

Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Normani
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Monse Shirt Dress for New York Fashion Week Show

Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection. For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings. The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Fashionable#Ig
Footwear News

Lourdes Leon Channels Pamela Anderson in a Sparkling Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Madonna

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lourdes Leon sat front row with her mom Madonna at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Lock&Key” songstress and Madonna dressed in all black looks down to their shoes in sleek fashions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Femme LA Taps Draya Michele for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels

If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign. Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt. To amp up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Sharpens Up in Black Midi Dress and Sandals at Christian Siriano’s Spring 2023 Show

Alicia Silverstone was sharply dressed for Christian Siriano’s latest runway show during New York Fashion Week. The “Clueless” star arrived at the Elizabeth Taylor Townhouse for the occasion on Wednesday night, dressed in a full Siriano ensemble. Her outfit prominently featured a black velvet midi dress with a tiered satin hem and matching ballooned cuffs. The number also included sharp shoulders and a high neckline for added formality. Finishing the actress’ outfit were thick gold drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Silverstone opted for a simple set of heeled sandals. Her black pair included thin toe straps and soles crafted from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Touch Weekly

Kim Kardashian Stunned on the Runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week Show: Photos

Ciao, Kim. Kim Kardashian turned heads as she strutted down the catwalk to take a bow at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 24. The Kardashians star, 41, slayed in a sparkling black spaghetti strap, floor-length dress as she made her grand entrance down the runway. Her silhouette was the first sighting before the lights revealed the stunning ensemble the designers chose for her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots

Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Dua Lipa Matched Her Vibrant Jellyfish Halter Top to Her Sky-High Heels

Elle Woods may need to plug her ears for a moment because Dua Lipa just made a convincing case for why orange could very much be the new pink — and no one’s disturbed. On Wednesday, the pop star shared a series of photos on Instagram detailing a day spent at the house and studio of architect Luis Barragán in Mexico City captioned, “BARRAGÁN HEAVEN.” In the pictures, Lipa coordinated her look with the house’s vibrant walls by wearing a bright orange jellyfish-style halter top that featured a keyhole cutout, dangling strings, and lots of ruffles, which she paired with shiny brown croc-embossed pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Tastes the Rainbow in a Multicolored Etro Two-Piece and Purple Peep-Toe Mules

Ashley Graham practiced her runway walk on the streets of Milan dressed in rainbow wears in a video posted to her Instagram today during Milan Fashion Week just ahead of the Etro’s spring 2023 show. Graham has been busy this fashion month, the star having had sat front row and or walked in many shows during the fashionable romp, including shows like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Boss and Tommy Hilfiger. Graham’s colorful wears consisted of a knitted long-sleeve crop-top with an ombre pink to orange and then light blue gradient, which she paired with a matching knitted midi skirt in the same...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Milan Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana Debut, Paris Hilton’s Versace Catwalk — Plus More

The (style) drama continues! After turning heads during New York Fashion Week, Hollywood’s biggest stars jetted off to Europe to keep the party going at Milan Fashion Week. This spring/summer 2023 season in Italy has been unforgettable. From fierce street style to surprise catwalk appearances, your favorite celebrities came to slay.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
92Q

92Q

225
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy