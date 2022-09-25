Read full article on original website
Who are the highest-paid F1 drivers in the world?
The 2022 F1 season is in full swing with Max Verstappen enjoying a healthy lead at the top of the World Championship while Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes continue to struggle.Red Bull have dominated recent races, leaving the Ferrari pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz frustrated in their pursuit of race victories in a year where the Scuderia have emerged as Championship contenders once aagain.This season follows Verstappen’s maiden world title after his dramatic last-lap triumph over Hamilton in 2021. After that, the Dutchman was rewarded by Red Bull with a new long-term contract that has seen him join...
Lewis Hamilton Offered F1 Exit In Exiting New Deal
It’s safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has not had the best F1 season this year with the Mercedes having many issues this year. After the drama at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton said he was coming back to the sport in 2022 in “fight mode”.

Jamie Chadwick: Two-time W Series champion targets F1 'within five years' as she nears third title
The 24-year-old has had remarkable success in the all-female W Series, winning the championship in both seasons so far and all but one race this year, but has so far been unable to advance through other feeder series. She has been touted to be the first woman to race in...
Max Verstappen is ‘one of the most talented F1 drivers ever’, says Lando Norris
Lando Norris has labelled Max Verstappen as “one of the most talented drivers ever to come into Formula 1” with the Dutchman on the verge of a second world title. Should results go his way, the Red Bull star can defend his crown at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend - he currently has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc at the top of the Driver Standings. Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories this season has the opportunity to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s joint-record...

Hamilton's Extreme E team gets first win of the season in contentious Chile X-Prix
X44 Vida Carbon Racing, the Extreme E team owned by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, scored its first Extreme E victory of 2022 in a wild Copper X Prix final in Chile. The four-lap contest on the 3.05km/1.9-mile course in the Antofagasta desert ended with confusion over the winner, with on-the road victors McLaren Racing subject to penalties for clipping track markers. There was the potential for a similar punishment for X44 too, but with that flag not falling entirely, stewards decided not to take action.

Expanded F1 Schedule Increases Calls to Change Grid Penalty Rules
Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto is asking Formula 1 to consider a change to the sport's penalties for using more than three power units in a season. After Monza, where the grid order was once again shaken up by a spate of grid penalties for engine component changes, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon also called for a re-think of the rule that penalizes teams grid penalties for excessive engine element changes.
Formula 1: There was supposed to be a race over the weekend
There was once scheduled to be a Formula 1 race this past weekend, but the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom was canceled before the 2022 season began. The 2020 Formula 1 schedule was overhauled as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions, and the 2021 schedule also saw a significant number of changes due to the same.
Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits
Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
When is Singapore Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points.Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories...
Daniel Ricciardo is the wild card, Nyck de Vries is the key, and Guenther Steiner is the mystery for the final 4 available seats in F1
There are only a few scenarios left for three teams, and Nyck de Vries is the key to all of them. Meanwhile, Haas is still a big mystery.

Formula 1 Expands Sprint Qualifying for 2023
Formula 1 will feature six Sprint events in 2023 after plans were approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council. Sprint was introduced into Formula 1 in 2021, and featured at three events, at which qualifying took place on Friday, with a one-third distance race on Saturday determining the grid for Sunday's race.
Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto dismisses impact of mid-season rule change
Mattia Binotto has dismissed suggestions that the new technical directive has impacted Ferrari’s performance since the summer break. The Scuderia have won four races this year but have struggled since their triumph in Austria in early July - and were particularly hampered by pit stop errors and strategy calls in Belgium and Holland. As opposed to battling with Red Bull for top spot, they are now being challenged by Mercedes for second place with the gap 35 points with six races to go. Due to the bouncing and porpoising which overshadowed the first half of the season, with Mercedes...
F1 increases number of sprint races to six for 2023 season
Formula 1 has announced that six sprint races will be on the calendar from 2023 - doubling the amount from 2022 and 2021.The 100km Saturday dash, first introduced at the British Grand Prix last year, has proven popular with teams and fans alike and will be present at 25% of Grand Prix weekends during 2023’s record 24-race calendar.There was an unanimous agreement to increase the number of sprint events amongst F1 teams at the commission meeting earlier this year, following discussions with the FIA, and a vote amongst the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) today confirmed the plans for next...
F1 CEO Doesn’t Want New Teams Despite Seat Shortage
Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said that adding new teams to the global racing series is “not a priority,” despite a lack of seats for drivers to fill. “Adding one or two, you may open up some driving seats,” said Domenicali. “But we need to also have the right dimension in what is successful for the sport.”
Motor racing-FIA approves three more sprint sessions in Formula One from 2023
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Six Formula One grands prix from the 2023 season onwards will have sprint sessions after the governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Tuesday approved an increase from three events this year.
