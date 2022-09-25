ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobcats Win 4 Doubles Matches Sunday at Fairfield Invitational

Fairfield, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's tennis wrapped up Day 3 of the Fairfield Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 25. Yasha Laskin and Ayato Arakaki each won singles and doubles matches for the Bobcats. The Bobcats won four of six doubles matches. SINGLES RESULTS. Servera (St. F) Def. Kemal Karagozoglu (QU):...
