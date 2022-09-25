ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

KXRM

Student athletes, two volunteer coaches suspended following Cannon Game brawl

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has issued a ruling after reviewing the incident that occurred at the 45th Cannon Game on Friday. In a follow-up to the statement made by CHSAA on Monday morning, Dalton Sprouse, the Director of Communications for Pueblo School District 60, said that CHSAA had reviewed […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX40

Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said.  Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

NFL ends Pro Bowl; introducing skills competitions and flag football game

(AP) -- The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned.The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed "The Pro Bowl Games" and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event's content throughout the week. Manning, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WCIA

Communities step up to support high school football player

RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton Community High School’s football team is showing their support for another school’s player after he collapsed during their game Saturday.  “It’s really just been, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you,’” Brad Polanin, the superintendent of Riverton Schools, said. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for […]
RIVERTON, IL
State
Tennessee State
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
msn.com

NFL

