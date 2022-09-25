Read full article on original website
Student athletes, two volunteer coaches suspended following Cannon Game brawl
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has issued a ruling after reviewing the incident that occurred at the 45th Cannon Game on Friday. In a follow-up to the statement made by CHSAA on Monday morning, Dalton Sprouse, the Director of Communications for Pueblo School District 60, said that CHSAA had reviewed […]
Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said. Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. […]
NFL ends Pro Bowl; introducing skills competitions and flag football game
(AP) -- The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned.The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed "The Pro Bowl Games" and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event's content throughout the week. Manning, a...
Communities step up to support high school football player
RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton Community High School’s football team is showing their support for another school’s player after he collapsed during their game Saturday. “It’s really just been, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you,’” Brad Polanin, the superintendent of Riverton Schools, said. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for […]
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
Jackson girls volleyball team remains seventh in Division I state coaches poll
The top-ranked teams in this week's girls high school volleyball coaches state poll with first-place votes in parenthesis and total points. DIVISION I 1, Magnificat (11) 376 ...
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
