23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
Fox5 KVVU
Bail lowered for student accused in attack on Las Vegas teacher
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bail was lowered on Monday for a student who is accused of attacking a teacher at a Las Vegas high school in April. Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is now being held on a $100,000 bond. He was previously being held on $500,000 bond. If he...
Man serving life sentence for deadly Las Vegas Strip bombing escapes from prison
The man convicted for making a bomb that killed another man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort was unaccounted for Tuesday, sources tell the 8 News Now Investigators.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police respond to 6 deadly overdoses in 36 hours
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday evening that officers responded to six overdose deaths in the last 36 hours. LVMPD said at least four of the overdoses were fentanyl-related. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. According to the CDC, in 2020, more than 56,000...
Fox5 KVVU
Lawyer: Phlebotomists on-scene with Las Vegas police will lead to more DUI convictions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are making a big change to make sure DUI drivers don’t get away with it come trial time. One attorney telling FOX5 to expect more convictions. “I think the net result of this, quite frankly, is more convictions. It is not...
‘I f—ed up again,’ Las Vegas man accused of 2nd fatal DUI had valid driver’s license, rented car, prosecutors say
The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had a valid driver’s license, was able to rent a car, and was high on PCP and marijuana at the time of his most-recent crash, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Student accused of attacking teacher released from custody, granted lower bail
On Monday, Jonathan Martinez Garcia appeared in court to have his bail reset to $100,000 from the previous amount of $500,000.
Las Vegas Man Accused Of Murdering Security Guard Has Been Arrested Nearly 50 Times: Report
A Las Vegas man who police say pushed a hotel security officer down, leading to his death, had been arrested 48 times previously, Radar has learned.Pedro Lizano, 35, is accused of murder in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.Lyons was was working as a security officer on Sept. 26, 2021, when he was called to a restaurant where a man was reportedly causing a disturbance, police say. Lizano, who was the man reportedly causing a disturbance, "forcefully and aggressively" shoved Lyons after he arrived to interject himself into the disturbance.Lyons fell backward and hit...
Las Vegas Hells Angels members, prospects face racketeering charges in connection with highway shootout
Eight Hells Angels members and prospects face racketeering charges connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway.
5 Las Vegas Hells Angels members, prospects arrested; others wanted on new charges
Four of eight Hells Angels members and prospects wanted on racketeering and other charges connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway were in custody as of Tuesday morning, records showed.
‘I can’t forgive him,’ Las Vegas man charged with security officer’s murder arrested 49 times
The Las Vegas man accused of pushing a downtown hotel security officer, leading to his death, was previously arrested nearly 50 times, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Woman accused of murder told 911 operator she shot someone in the head, report says
ahela Kaiwi-Brewer, 27, is facing an open murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing 32-year-old Jamie Chase on Friday morning.
2news.com
Las Vegas Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine
A Las Vegas resident was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and admissions made in court, on May 14, 2018, Elias Terrazas-Esquer (27) and a co-conspirator...
Police looking for suspect wanted in ‘violent’ street robberies
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 27-year-old Lamous Brown. Police said he is a suspect in robberies that occurred June 2.
Las Vegas newspaper wants slain reporter's devices returned
A Las Vegas newspaper is demanding that authorities don't review a slain reporter's electronic devices, which were seized by authorities after his death.
Man arrested for allegedly planning "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting
A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement. The evidence included unspecified information that he had made "criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting with a specified deadline," said the statement from the Chico Police Department.Sixty people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a music festival from a high-rise hotel in 2017. After his arrest, the Chico suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process, the police statement said.He could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.
Seaman sues Fiore, City of Las Vegas over hallway altercation, alleged cover-up
Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has filed a lawsuit against fellow councilwoman Michele Fiore and the City of Las Vegas in the aftermath of an incident at City Hall that left Seaman with a broken index finger.
nypressnews.com
These old boots became part of a very big story at the Las Vegas music festival shooting
Watch the new Paramount+ docu-series “11 Minutes” — a story of humanity and survival, told through emotional firsthand accounts and never-before-seen footage of the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Streaming Sept. 27 only on Paramount+. Five years ago, my life changed forever. And when it...
KOLO TV Reno
Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
sandiegocountynews.com
Former computer employee sentenced for role of identity theft conspiracy
A Georgia man was sentenced in Nevada on Wednesday to 18 months in prison for participating in an identity theft conspiracy, federal prosecutors said. Melvin Orellana of Rome, Georgia, was a computer support employee for a company that provided tax software to return preparation businesses throughout the United States. King...
Las Vegas police: Man stabbed woman’s boyfriend after being told not to talk to her
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of stabbing another man at a Las Vegas convenience store after he was told not to speak to the victim’s girlfriend, police wrote in an arrest report. Alejandro Roman, 29, is facing a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. Officers responded to a report of […]
