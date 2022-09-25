ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police respond to 6 deadly overdoses in 36 hours

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday evening that officers responded to six overdose deaths in the last 36 hours. LVMPD said at least four of the overdoses were fentanyl-related. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. According to the CDC, in 2020, more than 56,000...
RadarOnline

Las Vegas Man Accused Of Murdering Security Guard Has Been Arrested Nearly 50 Times: Report

A Las Vegas man who police say pushed a hotel security officer down, leading to his death, had been arrested 48 times previously, Radar has learned.Pedro Lizano, 35, is accused of murder in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.Lyons was was working as a security officer on Sept. 26, 2021, when he was called to a restaurant where a man was reportedly causing a disturbance, police say. Lizano, who was the man reportedly causing a disturbance, "forcefully and aggressively" shoved Lyons after he arrived to interject himself into the disturbance.Lyons fell backward and hit...
CBS Sacramento

Man arrested for allegedly planning "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement. The evidence included unspecified information that he had made "criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting with a specified deadline," said the statement from the Chico Police Department.Sixty people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a music festival from a high-rise hotel in 2017. After his arrest, the Chico suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process, the police statement said.He could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
sandiegocountynews.com

Former computer employee sentenced for role of identity theft conspiracy

A Georgia man was sentenced in Nevada on Wednesday to 18 months in prison for participating in an identity theft conspiracy, federal prosecutors said. Melvin Orellana of Rome, Georgia, was a computer support employee for a company that provided tax software to return preparation businesses throughout the United States. King...
