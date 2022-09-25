A dry throat isn't exactly a medical emergency. But that parched, chalky feeling can sure be uncomfortable. And when it's happening often, it can get annoying fast. Dry throats can feel distinct from sore throats, since it's possible to have dryness without symptoms like coughing or scratchiness. But the two symptoms can also overlap. "Dry throat and sore throat often go together in many disease processes," says Peter Ashman, MD, an otolaryngologist with ENT and Allergy Associations in New York.

