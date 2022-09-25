Read full article on original website
Who's Commanders Carson Wentz Blaming for Washington Allowing 9 Sacks to Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
Eagles vs. Commanders: Wentz Sacked Nine Times in Blowout Loss
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faces his former team for the first time as the leader of the Washington Commanders. Are we in store for an NFC East upset as the Eagles put their undefeated record on the line?
Carson Wentz, Commanders Combust in Revenge Game vs. Eagles
There was a lot of buzz for the Washington Commanders coming into this week's matchup. However, the Commanders flop at home and lose 24-8 to the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East matchup.
Kelce, Hurts talk Eagles' fans invading FedEx Field
The Washington Commanders worked hard this offseason to make FedEx Field a more appealing place for their own fans. Washington offered many perks to fans in order to convince them to buy season tickets, and in Week 1, FedEx Field looked and felt like a home-field advantage for the Commanders.
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Another Dominant Win Pushes Philly to 3-0
Another week, another win for the Eagles. Another week, another dominating victory. OK, Week 1 was a challenge, but the last two wins?. The latest was Sunday's NFC East triumph over the Washington Commanders. In our latest podcast episode, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles take a look back at...
FOX Sports
Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
Watch: Trey Hendrickson Forces Fumble, Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase For Touchdown
Cincinnati has a three-score lead early in the third quarter
Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders
Here's a closer look at some of the offensive and defensive snaps counts and what they could mean
Giants Only Had 10 Players on Field for Cowboys TD Run
New York will surely wish it had this moment back from Monday night’s NFC East game.
NBC Sports
Eagles’ Skinny Batman takes over at FedExField
LANDOVER, Md. — FedExField turned into Gotham on Sunday afternoon and Skinny Batman showed up to save the day. DeVonta Smith had a career game in the Eagles’ 24-8 win over the Commanders. “He was having his way,” A.J. Brown said. “That’s what I’d call it. He was...
