Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
Yardbarker

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Another Dominant Win Pushes Philly to 3-0

Another week, another win for the Eagles. Another week, another dominating victory. OK, Week 1 was a challenge, but the last two wins?. The latest was Sunday's NFC East triumph over the Washington Commanders. In our latest podcast episode, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles take a look back at...
FOX Sports

Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
NBC Sports

Eagles’ Skinny Batman takes over at FedExField

LANDOVER, Md. — FedExField turned into Gotham on Sunday afternoon and Skinny Batman showed up to save the day. DeVonta Smith had a career game in the Eagles’ 24-8 win over the Commanders. “He was having his way,” A.J. Brown said. “That’s what I’d call it. He was...
