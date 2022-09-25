ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

acusports.com

‘Cats head to Utah looking for win in WAC opener

ABILENE, Texas – The ACU football team is set to open Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday, when the Purple and White make the trip to Utah to take on Utah Tech. The Wildcats will look for their first road win of the season against a Trailblazer team that is unbeaten at their home stadium so far this fall.
ABILENE, TX
acusports.com

Long goes the distance as Wildcats beat WNMU, 34-7

ABILENE, Texas – Backup quarterback Ethan Long threw for more than 200 yards and one touchdown Saturday night to lead the ACU Wildcats to a 34-7 non-conference win over Western New Mexico in front of 7,703 fans at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium. The win pushes the Wildcats to...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
TUSCOLA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Jarrell woman dies in Callahan County crash

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — A Jarrell woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy 36, 12 miles south of Baird, in Callahan County. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said pickup truck traveling east, driven by Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale, was involved in a crash with a semitruck that was stopped in the traffic lane on Hwy 36. The pickup truck was disabled in the traffic lane for a short time.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Traffic Accident Reported Saturday Afternoon near Coleman

As of 5:00 pm Saturday, numerous first responders were on the scene of a serious traffic accident on Highway 84 just southeast of Coleman. The Department of Public Safety has been called to investigate. Initial information from the DPS is that the accident involved one vehicle and two motorcycles. We are awaiting additional information from the Department of Public Safety.
COLEMAN, TX
MIX 92-5

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
SWEETWATER, TX

