3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
acusports.com
‘Cats head to Utah looking for win in WAC opener
ABILENE, Texas – The ACU football team is set to open Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday, when the Purple and White make the trip to Utah to take on Utah Tech. The Wildcats will look for their first road win of the season against a Trailblazer team that is unbeaten at their home stadium so far this fall.
acusports.com
Long goes the distance as Wildcats beat WNMU, 34-7
ABILENE, Texas – Backup quarterback Ethan Long threw for more than 200 yards and one touchdown Saturday night to lead the ACU Wildcats to a 34-7 non-conference win over Western New Mexico in front of 7,703 fans at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium. The win pushes the Wildcats to...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Brownwood and Hawley lead eleven Big Country schools in Harris Ratings Top 25
The Brownwood Lions and the Hawley Beracats are the highest ranked Big Country schools in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25. The Lions are ranked fifth in Class 4A Division I, and Hawley is ranked third in Class 2A Division I. A total of eleven area schools are ranked...
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
“I always said my family is where I am,” Father Sosa’s journey from orphan to priest
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From an orphanage in Mexico, to becoming a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo, Father Emilio Sosa has had a long journey to get to where he is today. At 5-years-old, he was just a normal kid at Mass, going around with his friends to steal cookies, […]
Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
Jarrell woman dies in Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — A Jarrell woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy 36, 12 miles south of Baird, in Callahan County. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said pickup truck traveling east, driven by Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale, was involved in a crash with a semitruck that was stopped in the traffic lane on Hwy 36. The pickup truck was disabled in the traffic lane for a short time.
colemantoday.com
Traffic Accident Reported Saturday Afternoon near Coleman
As of 5:00 pm Saturday, numerous first responders were on the scene of a serious traffic accident on Highway 84 just southeast of Coleman. The Department of Public Safety has been called to investigate. Initial information from the DPS is that the accident involved one vehicle and two motorcycles. We are awaiting additional information from the Department of Public Safety.
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
Elderly woman dies after getting hit while pushing shopping cart in Abilene parking lot
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly woman has died after she was hit while pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot of an Abilene store Thursday. Ida Schulz, 80, of Abilene has died in the hospital following the crash at the store on the 1600 block of Hwy 351 Thursday, according to a press […]
Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
BREAKING: Multiple people killed in crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were killed in a crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County Saturday. The crash happened on Hwy 84 going toward Santa Anna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The exact time and location has yet-to-be released. DPS says two motorcycles and another vehicle were involved in the […]
