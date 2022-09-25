ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wrestlinginc.com

Teddy Long Explains Twitter Blocking Debacle

If you got an invitation to Teddy Long's block party on Twitter, it wasn't Long who sent it to you. The former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager joined "Busted Open Radio" on Monday morning to explain his side of the situation as multiple fans and colleagues fell victim to Long's account blocking them on Twitter.
WWE
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
INTERNET
ringsidenews.com

MJF Dares Fan To Wear A Swastika Shirt To AEW Dynamite

MJF worked hard to establish himself as one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. The Salt Of The Earth is second to none when it comes to cutting a promo as well. The Salt of the Earth returned at AEW All Out and...
WWE
BGR.com

Close-up of a coronal mass ejection on the Sun shown in stunning footage

Astrophotographer Chuck Ayoub is no stranger to breathtaking footage of the stars. Now, Ayoub, who shares his work across multiple social media sites, has captured yet another beautiful and terrifying video of a coronal mass ejection on our Sun. Ayoub shared the video on Instagram and Reddit, even adding in an Earth-sized image to help showcase the sheer size of the ejection.
ASTRONOMY
ringsidenews.com

WWE Pushes Back Plan To Pull Hulu Content Again

WWE content has been on multiple streaming services for the past several years. Due to this, not everyone can actually get to see their content because of various streaming issues. As previously reported, all WWE content on Hulu was supposed to be pulled on Saturday, September 25th because the deal...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Malakai Black Debunks Several Rumors About Him, Reveals Death Threats

He would know. There has been a lot of movement in the wrestling world in recent months, with stars either jumping from one promotion to another or just taking some kind of a hiatus. That has led to some interesting changes in the wrestling landscape and it is not clear where it will all end. However, one star whose name has been discussed in recent weeks has spoken up and straightened a lot of things out.
WWE
Yardbarker

Jake Paul ‘destroys’ Molly Mae’s baby announcement with savage response

The Youtube sensation, now boxer Jake Paul took to his social media yesterday to destroy Tommy Fury and Molly Mae on the announcement that Molly Mae is pregnant. The American tweeted ‘Shocking. Tommy usually pulls out.’ Top class banter from the Youtube star to be fair and it’s after getting over 150k likes on twitter.
COMBAT SPORTS
pymnts

Meta Eases Adding and Switching Between Facebook, Instagram Accounts

Meta is introducing features that let Facebook and Instagram users switch easily between multiple accounts and profiles and keep their various accounts secure, a company press release said Monday (Sept. 26). The company says this will aid those who use more than one app, account or profile to pursue interests,...
INTERNET
ringsidenews.com

This Week’s WWE SmackDown Is Almost A Sell-Out

WWE keeps peaking in terms of quality with their weekly shows. The September 24 edition of Friday Night SmackDown managed to pull in 2.3 million viewers. With the White Rabbit tease building up, the show was generally packed. The company is ensuring that the viewership trend keeps going all the...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Natalya Sends Update From Direct Path Of Hurricane Ian

Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. She also lives in Florida, and people in the Sunshine State are in for a terrible storm. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008...
ENVIRONMENT

