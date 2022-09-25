Read full article on original website
Alex DeBrincat undecided on long-term commitment to Ottawa?
When the Ottawa Senators traded the seventh-overall pick at the 2021 draft along with two other picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Alex DeBrincat, many assumed that the Senators were making the trade with the idea of signing DeBrincat to a long-term extension. While that’s definitely Ottawa’s preferred option with their new winger, it seems DeBrincat hasn’t made a firm choice on whether to commit to the Senators long-term just yet.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks 'Main Group' to Play Tuesday, and More
The Chicago Blackhawks will finally play on the United Center ice for the first time in 2022-23 on Tuesday night. Ahead of the team's first preseason game against the St. Louis Blues, Head Coach Luke Richardson told the media that the main group of the roster will play on Tuesday night, with Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock both seeing action in net. In addition, a number of youngsters will see some significant time as well.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
Yardbarker
Blues Weekly: Scandella, Preseason Begins, Fourth Line & More
The St. Louis Blues are back in action with preseason games starting all around the NHL. With the league back on its normal schedule, the Blues will have a few weeks to ramp things up before they open the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With all of this said, there are still questions about the Blues roster and who makes it. Those will be decided over the next few weeks with many players in the running.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Caufield, Allen, Monahan, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Cole Caufield’s contract extension is a priority for Kent Hughes, the general manager also discussed Jake Allen’s future with the team, and Sean Monahan is expected to see some game action during the preseason. Plus, Montreal’s top...
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Ceci skates with main group, Boeser out after hand surgery and more
Ceci’s slated to play a big role on the Oilers’ backend this season after scoring five goals and 28 points last year. Ceci played 20:54 per game last season, but that’s a number I could see rising this year. He won’t be in the Oilers’ lineup Monday...
Yardbarker
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun
According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
Yardbarker
Mike Hardman Misses Blackhawks' Practice With Groin Injury
After an off day Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks returned to the ice for practice to kick off a new week. However, forward Mike Hardman did not join the team for Monday's session as he deals with a groin injury. The Blackhawks signed Hardman out of Boston College in March 2021...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Preseason Opening Lineup Coming into View
Although it means as much as any day of practice in comparison to the regular season, the Chicago Blackhawks' lines in Tuesday's morning skate help shed light on the initial combinations that the coaching staff will test out this season. At Tuesday's morning stake, the following line combinations were in effect for Chicago.
How Blackhawks plan to be more aggressive on penalty kill
When the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups in six years, they hung their hat on having a stout penalty kill. They finished No. 4, No. 3 and No. 10, respectively, during the regular season in those three runs. Since 2015, the Blackhawks have finished with a Top 15 penalty kill...
FOX Sports
Forward Johnny Gaudreau's arrival energizes Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off the improbable, landing the hottest free agent on the market in winger Johnny Gaudreau. The 29-year old Gaudreau had a career-high 115 points last season in his ninth year with Calgary. He was lured to Columbus with a seven-year deal worth $9.75 million a season and the prospect of playing closer to his New Jersey home.
Yardbarker
Oilers Could Use Jonathan Toews if He Comes Available
This past offseason, there was excitement in Oil Country about rumours of the possibility of Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Patrick Kane to the Edmonton Oilers. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, they called the Blackhawks before free agency and asked if he was available. Seravalli said, “I believe the Oilers have checked in on Patrick Kane, but at this time he isn`t ready to move.”
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Bytes: Richardson, Toews, Entwistle & More
Welcome to the September edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Wild, Senators, Canucks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matt Dumba talks the possiblity of being traded by the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat says he’s not ready to sign a long-term deal in Ottawa. There is an update on where things are at between the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat, while...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the St. Louis Blues
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. James Reimer is happy he wasn’t traded this offseason. Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: It is believed that San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer was available this offseason but the asking price was high. The Sharks instead moved Adin Hill.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
