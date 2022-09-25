ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Yardbarker

Devin Booker: “That is not the Robert Sarver I Know”

The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting

Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jae Crowder
theScore

Ayton: I haven't spoken to Monty Williams since Game 7 loss

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton isn't sugarcoating his relationship with head coach Monty Williams. "I haven't spoken to him," Ayton said Tuesday. "I haven't spoken to him at all. Ever since the (Game 7 loss)." Ayton and Williams reportedly feuded during the 2021-22 campaign, culminating in a disagreement during the...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: Suns Veteran Reacts To Sunday's Trade Rumor

It appears that there could be one more big NBA offseason trade before the start of the regular season. And it involves one of the biggest stars on one of the Western Conference's best teams. Reports emerged on Sunday that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is set to skip training...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Brandon Dixon

The Padres announced they’ve selected corner infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon onto the major league roster. San Diego designated outfielder Luis Liberato for assignment in a corresponding move. Dixon is back on a major league roster for the first time in two years. Initially a Dodgers draftee, the right-handed hitter was...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy