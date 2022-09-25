Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
4 Teams That Could Reportedly Be Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania was on "The Rally" and said that the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are possible destinations for Jae Crowder. He has spent the last two seasons on the Phoenix Suns.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Devin Booker: “That is not the Robert Sarver I Know”
The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
What the Suns could get back in a Jae Crowder trade
Fulfilling a trade request is no easy job for an NBA team. Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns mutually agreed he not join the team for training camp that begins this week, and now it’s on either his representation or his current team to find a solution. Finding a...
Yardbarker
Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting
Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pelicans Sign Zylan Cheatham And John Butler, Waive Izaiah Brockington
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced the signings of forwards John Butler and Zylan Cheatham and the waiving of two-way guard Izaiah Brockington.
12-Year NBA Veteran Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27th, Eric Bledsoe remains a free agent. He has played for the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans over 12 seasons in the NBA.
NBA・
theScore
Ayton: I haven't spoken to Monty Williams since Game 7 loss
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton isn't sugarcoating his relationship with head coach Monty Williams. "I haven't spoken to him," Ayton said Tuesday. "I haven't spoken to him at all. Ever since the (Game 7 loss)." Ayton and Williams reportedly feuded during the 2021-22 campaign, culminating in a disagreement during the...
Look: Suns Veteran Reacts To Sunday's Trade Rumor
It appears that there could be one more big NBA offseason trade before the start of the regular season. And it involves one of the biggest stars on one of the Western Conference's best teams. Reports emerged on Sunday that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is set to skip training...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Padres Select Brandon Dixon
The Padres announced they’ve selected corner infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon onto the major league roster. San Diego designated outfielder Luis Liberato for assignment in a corresponding move. Dixon is back on a major league roster for the first time in two years. Initially a Dodgers draftee, the right-handed hitter was...
Comments / 0