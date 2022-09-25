EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A civil rights group focusing on migrants is expanding its footprint in Texas. The El Paso-based Border Network for Human Rights is opening its new center in Presidio on Friday evening and one in Del Rio next Tuesday. The goal is to have advocates carry out community campaigns to educate residents about their civil and human rights under the U.S. Constitution, said BNHR Executive Director Fernando Garcia.

