El Paso, TX

20,000 Venezuelans have crossed into El Paso since July

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The City of El Paso is considering spending an additional $4 million to provide migrants free bus rides to their destination of choice, as more and more Venezuelans without sponsors continue crossing over from Mexico. The U.S. Border Patrol on Monday said it...
EL PASO, TX
Civil rights group expanding footprint on Texas-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A civil rights group focusing on migrants is expanding its footprint in Texas. The El Paso-based Border Network for Human Rights is opening its new center in Presidio on Friday evening and one in Del Rio next Tuesday. The goal is to have advocates carry out community campaigns to educate residents about their civil and human rights under the U.S. Constitution, said BNHR Executive Director Fernando Garcia.
DEL RIO, TX
