ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Justin Thomas admits Si-woo Kim ‘beat my ass’ after angry reaction to Korean shushing American crowd

Justin Thomas has admitted that he “loved” a highly-competitive singles encounter against Si-woo Kim on the final day of action at the 2022 Presidents Cup.The United States (17 1/2) beat the International team (12 1/2), winning six of the individual matches having established a four-point lead entering the Sunday singles slate.Kim and Thomas opened proceedings in North Carolina with a tight battle eventually decided on the final hole, with the South Korean emerging 1 up to score an early point for his team.Tempers flared between the pair, with Thomas appearing to be angered by Kim’s shushing of the American crowd...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
GOLF
theScore

U.S. wins Presidents Cup for 12th time

The United States sailed to a 12th Presidents Cup victory Sunday by a score of 17.5-12.5 with Xander Schauffele clinching the winning point. It's the ninth straight victory for the U.S. in the biennial event. Jordan Spieth was the first American to score a point for his team Sunday with...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Sports
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
Yardbarker

Atthaya Thitikul beats Danielle Kang in playoff to win in Arkansas

LPGA rookie Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand sank a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday in Rogers, Ark. Thitikul and Kang were tied at 17-under 196 at the end of the 54-hole event. They began the playoff...
ROGERS, AR
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama's caddie has body signed by US Presidents Cup caddies

After the USA won their ninth Presidents Cup in a row on Sunday, a party was promised by Kevin Kisner in the post-tournament press conference. It appears this was delivered. On Monday morning, Max Homa put out a very clear tweet saying, "I am unwell." The PGA Tour also tweeted footage of Jordan Spieth having a dance with both hands full of beer cans and champagne.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Walmart#The Lpga Tour
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision

Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy