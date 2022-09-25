Read full article on original website
Justin Thomas admits Si-woo Kim ‘beat my ass’ after angry reaction to Korean shushing American crowd
Justin Thomas has admitted that he “loved” a highly-competitive singles encounter against Si-woo Kim on the final day of action at the 2022 Presidents Cup.The United States (17 1/2) beat the International team (12 1/2), winning six of the individual matches having established a four-point lead entering the Sunday singles slate.Kim and Thomas opened proceedings in North Carolina with a tight battle eventually decided on the final hole, with the South Korean emerging 1 up to score an early point for his team.Tempers flared between the pair, with Thomas appearing to be angered by Kim’s shushing of the American crowd...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
Phil Mickelson Among Four More LIV Golf Players Dropping Out of Suit Against PGA Tour
Only Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein, along with LIV Golf itself, are continuing in litigation alleging the PGA Tour of anti-competitive conduct.
theScore
U.S. wins Presidents Cup for 12th time
The United States sailed to a 12th Presidents Cup victory Sunday by a score of 17.5-12.5 with Xander Schauffele clinching the winning point. It's the ninth straight victory for the U.S. in the biennial event. Jordan Spieth was the first American to score a point for his team Sunday with...
'I was pretty pissed off': Justin Thomas responds to Si Woo Kim shushing the crowd at the 2022 Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim went out first in the Sunday singles matches at the 2022 Presidents Cup, and the pair of The Players champions didn’t disappoint. Thomas held a 2-up lead at the turn but started to leak a little oil on the...
Yardbarker
Atthaya Thitikul beats Danielle Kang in playoff to win in Arkansas
LPGA rookie Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand sank a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday in Rogers, Ark. Thitikul and Kang were tied at 17-under 196 at the end of the 54-hole event. They began the playoff...
Golf Digest
With second LPGA Tour win, Atthaya Thitikul solidifies herself as Thailand’s next great golfer
For the last half a decade or so, the Jutanugarn sisters have been the standout Thai golfers on the LPGA Tour. Ariya reached World No. 1 in 2017, and both she and her sister, Moriya, have won multiple times on the LPGA. But neither Jutanugarn has won since 2021. Taking...
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama's caddie has body signed by US Presidents Cup caddies
After the USA won their ninth Presidents Cup in a row on Sunday, a party was promised by Kevin Kisner in the post-tournament press conference. It appears this was delivered. On Monday morning, Max Homa put out a very clear tweet saying, "I am unwell." The PGA Tour also tweeted footage of Jordan Spieth having a dance with both hands full of beer cans and champagne.
Wesley Bryan had two 7 irons in his bag at Sanderson Farms Championship Monday qualifying, hit with four-stroke penalty
Wesley Bryan, competing for one of four spots in the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship via Monday qualifying, got hit with a four-shot penalty after it was discovered he had 15 clubs in his golf bag. Specifically, he had two 7-irons, according to a video posted on Twitter by the PGA...
The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses
Where tracking the 2022 LPGA schedule, where tour pros will play for a record $85.7 million in 34 official events during the season.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision
Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
EUROPEAN TOUR ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72).
