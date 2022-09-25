Related
Phoney49
Bad luck. However, Instead of giving the car away, he could get the replacement battery for $21k, and then sell the car for $50k (...
aberds1203
Any suggestions? give me some of your best list so that I would know what should I pick and their advantages and disadvantages and by...
Monstermasher
.. Except you can't patent something that's already out in the wild. It would be a mess if you could retroactively be granted patents...
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0