2news.com
Katie's Community Garden Hosts Grand Opening
Katie's Community Garden at the Bridge Church hosted its grand opening on Monday. The garden is a collaborative effort between FARMily, the Katie Grace Foundation, Bridge Church, and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Light breakfast and refreshments were served as the community was invited to walk and...
2news.com
Options Veterinary Care Nonprofit Clinic Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A new nonprofit veterinary clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration in Reno Tuesday morning. Options Veterinary Care is Northern Nevada’s first and only nonprofit clinic, and thanks to community support, Options has helped thousands of dogs and cats in need. Options provides needed veterinary care to pets...
2news.com
Gardnerville Senior Living Center resident celebrates 101st birthday
The Chateau at Gardnerville Senior Living celebrated a very special birthday recently. Mr. Richard Bell turned 101 on August 28. Richard was born in 1921 in Alton, Illinois. His career was as a sheet metal worker. Richard has simple pleasures: He likes to spend time with his wife, Louise, and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Genoa Candy Dance Fair likely draws record crowd
Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
2news.com
KinderCare Learning Centers in S. Reno now Reopen after Remodel
KinderCare Learning Centers has reopened its child care center in South Reno. The South Reno KinderCare has been completely remodeled and is located at 9315 Prototype Drive. With the increasing need for daycare facilities in Reno, KinderCare is excited to reopen the facility which features new leadership and a new name to better serve the community.
KOLO TV Reno
Cabela’s is hosting its first Community Appreciation Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Live music, demonstrations and family-friendly fun will take over the parking lot of Cabela’s on Saturday. It’s free and open to the public. Shane Martin and Mike Biselli visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect at this inaugural event and what sparked the idea for it.
2news.com
15 Tons of Trash Removed During Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Annual Cleanup
Saturday morning over 580 volunteers participated in Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Truckee River Cleanup. Volunteers removed 15 tons of trash and hazardous waste from 21 different sites along the Truckee River, including Bicentennial Park and West Street Plaza in Reno. Included in the trash removed was one shopping cart,...
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
Country-themed restaurant Cracker Barrel breaks ground on west Reno location
Country-style restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has broken ground on its long-awaited Reno location. The restaurant at 935 West Fifth St. is slated to open sometime next spring. The 10,000-square-foot building will accommodate over 160 guests, according...
2news.com
Ground breaks on new Cracker Barrel Restaurant at Keystone Commons
A Tennessee based company broke ground Monday on the 10,000 square-foot lot near Keystone Avenue in Reno. This will be the chain's third location in Nevada on West Fifth Street in the Keystone Commons. The restaurant will open next spring, 2023, and they plan on hiring about 200 full and...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County 4-H Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday afternoon, families gathered at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park for a 4-H festival. “We’ve got clubs from all over Washoe County out here, showing what different clubs they have. We got a shooting sports club out here, we’ve got our herpetology club thats reptiles and amphibians, we got dairy goats, a horse, some dogs, a gardening club, we have bees; all the clubs that we have in Washoe County we try to have them represented here,” said Kelsey Conklin, Community Based Instructor with Washoe County 4-H.
2news.com
I-580 Briefly Closing in Carson City for Overhead Utility Work
NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, October 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson...
tahoequarterly.com
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
2news.com
2022 Street Vibrations Fall Rally
Street Vibrations Fall Rally, the official start to the riding season, roared into downtown Reno, for a week-end of all things motorcycle and non-stop FREE entertainment for the whole family. Street Vibrations Fall Rally is a four-day party that is free to the public. Most Street Vibrations Fall Rally event...
Behind the scenes of video where Mayor Schieve dunked in Truckee River | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here’s a roundup of my latest local government and political stories, plus a look behind the scenes at Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s new video where she dunks herself in the Truckee River to call...
Record-Courier
Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup
The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
2news.com
Local woman awaiting life-saving lung transplant will be recognized during Reno Aces Game
Diagnosed with a rare lung disease in 2009, Reno local Dina Jennings is awaiting a life-saving lung transplant. She is one of the more than 600 Nevadans and 100,000 people in the U.S. on the national transplant waiting list. Jennings will be honored at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for...
mynews4.com
Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Mountain Modern Home with A Fabulous Outdoor Back Patio Seeks $3.1 Million in Truckee
The Home in Truckee, a gorgeous retreat in the desirable Grays Crossing neighborhood surrounded by endless windows of light offering true touches of mountain elements is now available for sale. This home located at 11520 Ghirard Rd, Truckee, California offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sheri Fobare (Phone: 530-414-1528) & Janie Sharp (Phone: 530-412-1400) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Truckee.
2news.com
Vehicle Explosion in Gardnerville Injures Four People
On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were working on repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop in Gardnerville, NV, when a vehicle exploded in a construction area, injuring four employees. Care flight was called for immediate transportation for one of the employees and the...
