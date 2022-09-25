ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Katie's Community Garden Hosts Grand Opening

Katie's Community Garden at the Bridge Church hosted its grand opening on Monday. The garden is a collaborative effort between FARMily, the Katie Grace Foundation, Bridge Church, and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Light breakfast and refreshments were served as the community was invited to walk and...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Options Veterinary Care Nonprofit Clinic Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

A new nonprofit veterinary clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration in Reno Tuesday morning. Options Veterinary Care is Northern Nevada’s first and only nonprofit clinic, and thanks to community support, Options has helped thousands of dogs and cats in need. Options provides needed veterinary care to pets...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Genoa Candy Dance Fair likely draws record crowd

Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
GENOA, NV
2news.com

KinderCare Learning Centers in S. Reno now Reopen after Remodel

KinderCare Learning Centers has reopened its child care center in South Reno. The South Reno KinderCare has been completely remodeled and is located at 9315 Prototype Drive. With the increasing need for daycare facilities in Reno, KinderCare is excited to reopen the facility which features new leadership and a new name to better serve the community.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Cabela’s is hosting its first Community Appreciation Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Live music, demonstrations and family-friendly fun will take over the parking lot of Cabela’s on Saturday. It’s free and open to the public. Shane Martin and Mike Biselli visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect at this inaugural event and what sparked the idea for it.
RENO, NV
2news.com

15 Tons of Trash Removed During Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Annual Cleanup

Saturday morning over 580 volunteers participated in Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Truckee River Cleanup. Volunteers removed 15 tons of trash and hazardous waste from 21 different sites along the Truckee River, including Bicentennial Park and West Street Plaza in Reno. Included in the trash removed was one shopping cart,...
TRUCKEE, CA
tahoequarterly.com

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Ground breaks on new Cracker Barrel Restaurant at Keystone Commons

A Tennessee based company broke ground Monday on the 10,000 square-foot lot near Keystone Avenue in Reno. This will be the chain's third location in Nevada on West Fifth Street in the Keystone Commons. The restaurant will open next spring, 2023, and they plan on hiring about 200 full and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County 4-H Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday afternoon, families gathered at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park for a 4-H festival. “We’ve got clubs from all over Washoe County out here, showing what different clubs they have. We got a shooting sports club out here, we’ve got our herpetology club thats reptiles and amphibians, we got dairy goats, a horse, some dogs, a gardening club, we have bees; all the clubs that we have in Washoe County we try to have them represented here,” said Kelsey Conklin, Community Based Instructor with Washoe County 4-H.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

I-580 Briefly Closing in Carson City for Overhead Utility Work

NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, October 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
tahoequarterly.com

Jewel Tones of the Sierra

A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
RENO, NV
2news.com

2022 Street Vibrations Fall Rally

Street Vibrations Fall Rally, the official start to the riding season, roared into downtown Reno, for a week-end of all things motorcycle and non-stop FREE entertainment for the whole family. Street Vibrations Fall Rally is a four-day party that is free to the public. Most Street Vibrations Fall Rally event...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup

The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
MINDEN, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
RENO, NV
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Mountain Modern Home with A Fabulous Outdoor Back Patio Seeks $3.1 Million in Truckee

The Home in Truckee, a gorgeous retreat in the desirable Grays Crossing neighborhood surrounded by endless windows of light offering true touches of mountain elements is now available for sale. This home located at 11520 Ghirard Rd, Truckee, California offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sheri Fobare (Phone: 530-414-1528) & Janie Sharp (Phone: 530-412-1400) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Truckee.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Vehicle Explosion in Gardnerville Injures Four People

On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were working on repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop in Gardnerville, NV, when a vehicle exploded in a construction area, injuring four employees. Care flight was called for immediate transportation for one of the employees and the...
GARDNERVILLE, NV

