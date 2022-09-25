ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions set new NFL record after scoring TDs in 11 straight quarters

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oZYh_0i9vGISk00

The Detroit Lions were hopeless last season, but that's not the case in 2022. Against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they set a new NFL record for scoring a touchdown in 11 straight quarters to start the season.

That record-breaking touchdown came in the third quarter, when Jamaal Williams poked the ball into the end zone for a 13-yard rushing TD.

While 11 straight quarters to start a season is an NFL record, the Lions have an active scoring streak that goes back to the 2021 season. They have a streak of 16 straight quarters with a touchdown, which is the longest active streak in the league and close to the all-time NFL record of 19.

Unfortunately, the the scoring streak ended at 11 and 16 quarters, as the Lions didn't score in the fourth quarter against the Vikings. And what's worse, they actually lost to the Vikings 28-24 after Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins threw a last-minute touchdown and Lions QB Jared Goff threw a last-second interception on a Hail Mary.

The Lions have a 1-2 record, but that doesn't tell the whole story about this team. The scoring streak illustrates how strong their offense is this season. They scored 35 points in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and 36 against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. These 2022 Lions are no joke, and no one should be surprised in Week 7 or 8 if we hear about the scoring streak they started right after this loss.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
KRMG

Four Verts: Justin Fields is right, the Cardinals are not, and breaking down Ken Dorsey's temper tantrum

Welcome to the Four Verts column, a mind dump of four topics from the NFL weekend that tickled my brain. This week, the topics range from a serious conversation about where Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are to an in-depth review of Ken Dorsey's rage in the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills' loss in Miami. The column is already long enough as it is, so let's just dive in.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Lions#Onepride#Fox#Lions Qb
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The Vikings Week 3 Win

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday in a win that didn’t quite feel like one. The Vikings got down by ten twice, rallying in the second and fourth quarter to get the win. Minnesota struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball. They couldn’t move the ball well on offense and the defense had fits with Detroit’s. Minnesota was terrible on fourth down acting like it was first, allowing Detroit to keep drives alive. On the flip side Minnesota was able to rally in the fourth, led by Kirk Cousins who hit K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown and the Vikings defense got an interception to seal it. It was ugly, but they got the win and that’s what matters. With that, let’s take a look at my takeaways from their week 3 win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Week 3 Report Card

Quarterback: A- Key Stats – Jared Goff: 25-41 277 yards 1 TD 1 INT. Despite the loss, Jared Goff had one of his better games as a Detroit Lion. The big improvement Goff has shown is his ability to operate under pressure. Goff did a great job avoiding the rush on several occasions to keep the play alive. After that, Goff did a good job keeping his eyes downfield and either finding a receiver or at least getting rid of the ball to prevent any huge losses. This will be a big watchpoint for Goff for the rest of the season. In the past two weeks, he has looked much better with pressure in his face. Overall, a positive day for Goff despite not putting up huge yards or touchdowns.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Nick Saban the best college coach in history? Sam Pittman thinks so

Coaches are always asked about their counterparts across the way during the football season. In the SEC, most times, they’re quite familiar. Friends, even. Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Alabama’s Nick Saban may not be fishing buddies, per se, but their mutual admiration and fellowship is awfully close to being called an outright friendship. “I think he’s fantastic,” Pittman said about Saban, the coach of the team Pittman’s Hogs will be playing Saturday. “He’s been so kind and so good to me. I sit right next to him at the SEC head coaches meetings. I ask him questions and he’s been kind enough...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy