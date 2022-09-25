Read full article on original website
After the first half of week 3 against the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings are tied with the Lions at 14 a piece. The game didn’t start off really hot, as both teams missed field goals on their first possessions. After that, both teams settled in and started executing their game plan.
Follow along with live updates, as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in his weekly Monday news conference around 2:15 p.m. from the practice facility in Allen Park. The Lions (1-2) are coming off a heartbreaking 28-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings one day ago, when Campbell took criticism for attempting a...
The worst fears about the injury to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker are coming to reality. Walker tore his Achilles tendon early in Detroit’s Week 3 loss to the Vikings in Minnesota. A report from Ian Rapoport indicated Walker’s presumed Achilles tear did indeed happen. Walker walked off...
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday by a score of 28-24. It wasn’t the prettiest game but it showed a lot about the Vikings moving forward. On defense, the team only allowed 24 points which feels impressive when the Lions were as consistent on offense as they were. On the back end, they didn’t allow any deep ball completions without Harrison Smith who was out with a concussion.
The Detroit Lions lose again. As a Lions fan, you get to a point where games like today’s 28-24 loss to the Vikings aren’t terribly bothersome. Every week is another week preparation for heartbreak. It’s just part of being a Lions fan. Besides this fact of life for Detroit fans, lets take a look at Dan Campbell’s boys after the conclusion of game three.
The Detroit Lions have been besieged by injuries to start the 2022 NFL season. After losing safety Tracy Walker for the season with an Achilles injury, D'Andre Swift could also be shut down due to a shoulder injury. "It could potentially," Dan Campbell explained to reporters. "We're looking at. That...
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
