Minneapolis, MN

Lewis Cine doesn't play a defensive snap vs Lions

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday by a score of 28-24. It wasn’t the prettiest game but it showed a lot about the Vikings moving forward. On defense, the team only allowed 24 points which feels impressive when the Lions were as consistent on offense as they were. On the back end, they didn’t allow any deep ball completions without Harrison Smith who was out with a concussion.
Sports
Detroit Lions lose again

The Detroit Lions lose again. As a Lions fan, you get to a point where games like today’s 28-24 loss to the Vikings aren’t terribly bothersome. Every week is another week preparation for heartbreak. It’s just part of being a Lions fan. Besides this fact of life for Detroit fans, lets take a look at Dan Campbell’s boys after the conclusion of game three.
Injury Update: Lions Get 'Encouraging" News on Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Detroit Lions have been besieged by injuries to start the 2022 NFL season. After losing safety Tracy Walker for the season with an Achilles injury, D'Andre Swift could also be shut down due to a shoulder injury. "It could potentially," Dan Campbell explained to reporters. "We're looking at. That...
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

