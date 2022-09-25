ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 'Runaway' Heisman Trophy Favorite

Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won the prestigious award in 2011. So when the former quarterback turned ESPN analyst offers up his opinion on the early front runner for this year's Heisman, it's worth listening to and considering. Saturday night, Griffin named...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lane Kiffin fires back at reporter over Ole Miss fan attendance

Ole Miss doesn’t have a problem getting fans through the gates and into the stadium, but keeping them in the stadium is a whole other situation. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wasn’t pleased with the fan turnout in the second half, and addressed It with the media following Ole Miss’ 35-27 victory over Tulsa Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd

Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ESPN owes Kentucky fans an apology for last night's broadcast

If Kentucky plays the first quarter of a football game but 95% of its fans don’t see it, did it really happen? That’s the question we’re asking ourselves after ESPN2’s broadcast of Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois last night. The Cincinnati/Indiana game preceding the Cats vs. the Huskies ran over its allotted time slot, a common occurrence in TV scheduling these days — and an issue all its own. But if you’ve done this dance before, you knew what was coming.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Paul Finebaum identifies what was 'off' with Georgia's sleep-walking win over Kent State

If you checked the scoreboard on Saturday and saw Kent State put 22 points on Georgia, it wasn’t a typo — that really happened. Paul Finebaum was one of those who was surprised to see the Bulldogs struggle, one week after he called Kirby Smart’s squad the new Alabama. On Sunday, the SEC Network host joined SportsCenter on ESPN to identify what went wrong for Georgia against the Golden Flashes on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Names Country's Most 'Overrated' Team

College football's latest Top 25 polls were released on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and the AP Poll both coming out earlier this afternoon. N.C. State comes in at No. 10 in the latest Coaches' Poll. ESPN's computer model believes the Wolfpack are highly overrated right now. The Football Power...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders leads Yellow Jackets' 4 names to know

Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins Sunday, according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com, after going 10-28 overall and 7-19 against ACC play as the Yellow Jackets' head football coach from 2019-22. With a board meeting Monday, which is expected to make Collins' ouster official, whom will the replacement be? After Sunday's news, 247Sports' Carl Reed mentioned four coaching candidates to know. Reed also gave his take on Deion Sanders, which he described as the floodgates officially opening for arguably the hottest candidate.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Football Head Coach's Firing Could Be Imminent

There's a chance that an ACC head football coach could be without a job on Monday. According to Pat Smith, Georgia Tech's Athletic Association board has called a special meeting for Monday afternoon. One topic that could be discussed is head Geoff Collins and how he hasn't led the football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football bowl projections entering Week 5: Playoff changes after Oklahoma loss

Mass changes arrive in college football bowl projections entering Week 5 following Oklahoma's stunning home loss to Kansas State. The Wildcats now beat the Sooners three times in the past four meetings and opened the door for Baylor, Oklahoma State and others to move up in the national rankings. Clemson's win at Wake Forest puts Dabo Swinney's squad back in the College Football Playoff picture following a one-year hiatus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Billy Napier apologizes for going after refs, drawing a penalty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Florida coach Billy Napier, who’s typically a cool customer on the sideline, lost his composure Saturday during the loss at Tennessee. With a 24-21 game in the third quarter, running back Jabari Small was stopped short on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel felt the play warranted a review.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases updated top 4 following Week 4

It was another exciting Saturday for college football fans across the country. Teams like Michigan and Clemson received scares; even Georgia fans could not feel too comfortable about their team’s performance against Kent State. Oklahoma is licking its wounds after a loss to Kansas State, and USC barely survived...
COLLEGE SPORTS

