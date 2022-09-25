ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions RB Jamaal Williams flagged for excessive hip thrusting during TD celebration

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaRUt_0i9vFUqR00

Avert your eyes, sensitive viewers.

Jamaal Williams got suggestive on Sunday. It cost the Lions 15 yards. The Detroit running back scored a second-half touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on a 13-yard scamper to take a 24-14 lead. After the score, he celebrated with — well, we'll call it a dance.

Here's the score.

Here's another angle of the celebration in all its hip-thrusting glory.

Left tackle Dan Skipper (No. 70), who pulled to the right as Williams' lead blocker on the score — clearly approved of the dance. Officials, however, did not. They flagged Williams for unsportsmanlike conduct. But don't worry, Lions fans. The touchdown still stood.

It's not clear if officials were counting Williams' hip thrusts a la Hingle McCringleberry. He clearly exceeded the NFL's threshold for what the league considers decent.

But it's hard to blame Williams for his excitement. After a 3-13-1 campaign in 2021 marked Detroit's fourth straight losing season, the Lions entered Sunday's game with a 2-1 record and a shot at first place in the NFC North. Williams' run mark the the 13th straight quarter to start the season that the Lions have scored a touchdown.

Here's guessing head coach Dan Campbell isn't too upset with Williams' enthusiasm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers hold on to beat Buccaneers, 14-12

TAMPA – The Packers hung on for their lives Sunday, downing the Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady drove the Buccaneers 89 yards in the final three minutes for a touchdown with 14 seconds left to get within two points, but his two-point conversion pass which came from the 7-yard line after a delay of game penalty intended for WR Russell Gage was deflected by LB De'Vondre Campbell and fell incomplete.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
KRMG

NFL players tackle housing issues when joining teams

NEW YORK — (AP) — New playbooks, teammates and coaches are the focus during the day. Buying air mattresses, scanning house listings and securing short-term leases are tasks to tackle the rest of the time. Finding a home — on and off the field — can be an...
NFL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy